Top Trump Official Admits Epstein Files Cover Up Key Evidence
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche says you won’t find much on the other men who helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse young women and girls.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is claiming that, somehow, the Justice Department has no knowledge on the men who used convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s network to abuse dozens of young women—and it certainly won’t be found in the millions of new documents released on Friday.
“Just to clarify, is the public going to learn the identities of the men who abused the girls with the information you’re releasing?” a reporter asked Blanche at a Friday press conference. “And if not, why not?”
“I mean, you just baked in an assumption into your question that I have never said, and I don’t know to be true,” Blanche replied. “Is the public going to learn about men that abused these girls? What does that mean? I don’t understand what it means.”
“We said in July … if we had information—we, meaning the Department of Justice—about men who abused women, we would prosecute them,” Blanche continued. “There’s a built-in assumption that somehow there’s this hidden tranche of information of men that we know about, that we’re covering up, or we’re choosing not to prosecute. That is not the case. I don’t know whether there are men out there that abused these women.
“I don’t think that the public [is going to] uncover men within the Epstein files that abused women,” he concluded.
It was ridiculous to see a top Justice Department official feign confusion at the most pertinent question that anyone could have asked him at that moment. The department released three million files related to Epstein, who was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking of minors when he died. Many of his victims have come forward over the years to talk about how they were abused by Epstein and his friends.
Just this week, Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell claimed that 29 friends of the late sex trafficker were “protected” by the Justice Department by way of “secret settlements.”
“So Todd Blanche is claiming: They have 6 MILLION *files* (and have released <5% of it in 3M *pages*), [and proved] that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked. But CAN’T prove who they trafficked to,” professor Adam Cochran wrote on X. “How stupid do you need to be, to believe that? Even if you somehow don’t think its Trump, then at the very least Trump’s DoJ is protecting wealthy abusers!”
Ro Khanna, who co-sponsored a bill mandating the release of all unclassified Epstein files, noted that even as millions more documents dropped Friday, the right documents weren’t being released—specifically the “302” files, in which the victims identify their abusers, a convenient group of files to leave unreleased.
“If Blanche believes that there is no coverup, then he should release the 302 files. The 302 files are where the survivors name who these rich and powerful men are,” Khanna responded. “I’ve talked to the survivors. They say that they have named those people in the FBI witness interviews. So if those witness interviews are released, the American people can see for themselves who the survivors named … but if Blanche continues to not release the 302 statements, to not release the prosecution memos—then it’s a coverup.”