Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione

Attorney General Pam Bondi wants the most extreme punishment possible for Mangione after he was charged with murdering the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Luigi Mangione sits in court.
Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered New York prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson—an innocent man and father of two young children—was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

This is a developing story.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Republicans Are Just Now Admitting That Trump’s Tariffs Will Suck

Republicans have brazenly changed their tune on Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Senator Tim Sheehy speaks into a microphone during a Senate committee hearing
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republicans are finally admitting that Donald Trump’s tariff plan will hurt Americans.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins probed Montana Senator Tim Sheehy’s thoughts on the country’s economic trajectory in an interview Monday, highlighting that 95 percent of his state’s imported goods come from Canada, Mexico, or China.

“Is this going to hurt people in your state, do you think?” asked Collins.

“There’s absolutely going to be short-term pain,” Sheehy said. “I mean, if you’re going to remodel your house to make it better in the end, it’s gonna be really annoying in the short-term when your house is getting remodeled, and there’s drywall dust everywhere and there’s workers in your living room.”

But knowing that the president’s plan won’t bode well for his constituents isn’t enough for Sheehy to pull his support.

“The reality is that remodel has got to happen in order to make things stronger and more stable in the back end,” Sheehy added.

Other Republican lawmakers have similarly conceded that Trump’s plan will be a painful transition. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville told Fox Business Monday that Trump’s plan would be a “slow pain” before “the gain” of potential stateside manufacturing jobs, while Oklahoma Senator James Lankford echoed Sheehy’s construction metaphor.

“I feel like in some ways in the economy this is kind of like a kitchen remodel or a bath remodel,” Lankford told CNN on Sunday. “It’s going to be noisy for a little while, but we all know where we’re headed: trying to reduce the prices for Americans and increase jobs.”

Trump has dubbed April 2, the date his tariffs go into effect, “Liberation Day.” But the president’s casual disregard for how his economic plan will affect American wallets was on full display over the weekend, when he told NBC News’s Kristin Welker that he “couldn’t care less” if American autoworkers raised the prices of their cars as a result of his tariffs.

“I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars. We have plenty,” Trump told NBC.

It was one of the first instances in which Trump has openly acknowledged the imminent damage.

Since he was on the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly attempted to spin the tariff pitch, claiming that it will be foreign countries who pay the difference on the rising cost of goods rather than Americans. But economists have pointed out that’s not how tariffs work. Instead, Trump’s global tariff war is expected to affect just about every sector of life for the average American.

Products that will see prices rise include groceries such as avocados, maple syrup, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, sugar, bananas, nuts, cooking oil, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, and pineapples. Trump’s tariff-related executive orders have also had immediate ramifications for countless other business sectors, raising the price on everything from liquor to gas.

Children’s toys, shoes, beer and alcohol, and crude oil were all hit in Trump’s 25 percent tariff hike on Canada and Mexico, alongside an additional 10 percent tariff on China. Car manufacturers BMW, Audi, Nissan, and Mazda were also affected, as was American-owned Ford. And every industry that relies on lumber, aluminum, and steel—from artisan goods to construction—will see mark-ups as the materials themselves become more costly.

The rising cost of screws, for instance, has already started to affect supply chains for American companies that make everything from “car parts to appliances and football helmets to lawn mowers,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Has a New “Buyout” Offer for Select Federal Workers

Trump is back to begging federal employees to quit their jobs.

Donald Trump points a finger while speaking at a podium.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration is reviving its “deferred resignation” program as an incentive for federal workers in the Department of Housing and Urban Development to leave their jobs.

The department announced the move Monday in a post on X, saying that it will extend the resignation offer until April 11 in coordination with the Office of Personnel Management, which has recently been taken over by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. The post claimed that 7.4 percent of HUD workers took the offer the first time around. Under the initial program’s terms, workers would be able to resign but still receive pay through September.

X screenshot Department of Housing and Urban Development @HUDgov On week 1, President Trump went straight to work on reforming the federal workforce. One option offered to federal employees was a “fork in the road” to separate from the federal workforce. The option to take the fork in the road closed on February 12, 2025. Since then, we have heard from staff who wish they had taken it. Today, we’re launching a second Deferred Resignation Program or “fork in the road” in coordination with OPM that opens today and closes on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The resignation offer faced a number of legal challenges in the initial weeks of the Trump administration and caused ripple effects in several agencies, even hindering the president’s mass deportation efforts. HUD has already experienced several cuts, including a $1 billion affordable housing program that maintains livable residences for low-income residents and another that provides necessary supplemental disaster relief.

Now it seems that the Trump administration is still desperate to cut the budget, probably to offset the fact that DOGE is actually costing the government as much as $500 billion in revenue. Will any HUD workers take the offer this time around?

Leaked Memo Reveals Insane Ban on Words Agriculture Department Can Say
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

RFK Jr. Launches Bloodbath at Health Department in Mass Layoffs

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is firing crucial health workers.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in a Cabinet meeting.
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mass firings have begun at the Health and Human Services Department.

HHS employees started receiving layoff emails on Tuesday, just days after Trump signed an executive order revoking the collective bargaining rights of most federal workers. Ten thousand HHS workers are expected to be fired.

This loss, along with the other 10,000 people who resigned or took buyouts, has led to HHS losing a quarter of its employees, bringing its workforce down to about 62,000 people. The firings include at least four NIH institute and center directors, and nearly the entire communications staff, according to the Associated Press. One email obtained by the AP offered department heads stationed in Bethesda, Maryland, long-term leave or relocation to Alaska.

“We are streamlining HHS to make our agency more efficient and more effective,” Kennedy wrote on X over a video announcing the layoffs last week. “We will eliminate an entire alphabet soup of departments, while preserving their core functions by merging them into a new organization called the Administration for a Healthy America or AHA. This overhaul will improve the health of the entire nation—to Make America Healthy Again.”

According to a Wall Street Journal report last week, the HHS cuts will include:

—3,500 people fired at the Food and Drug Administration
—2,400 fired at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
—1,200 fired at the NIH
—300 fired at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

These are all very active departments that help maximize public safety. Now they’ll be under the thumb of RFK Jr.’s anti-science, pro-conspiracy MAHA platform. In addition to the firings, RFK Jr.’s HHS has revoked over $11 billion in Covid-19 aid funding, leading to layoffs at state and local level health departments.

“I want to promise you now that we’re going to do more with less,” RFK Jr. said.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump DOJ Caves to Elon Musk With Wild Punishment for Tesla Protester

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have described acts of vandalism on Teslas as “domestic terrorism.”

People protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla dealership in Columbus, Ohio
Brian Kaiser/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi is seeking 20 years for a Colorado man who allegedly firebombed one of Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships—in a blatantly political stunt to chase down dissidents.

Bondi announced Monday that federal prosecutors were seeking the decades-long sentence for 24-year-old Cooper Jo Frederick, who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of throwing an incendiary device between two vehicles outside of a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, on March 7.

“All of these cases are a serious threat to public safety, therefore, there will be no negotiating,” Bondi said in a video statement posted to X, clearly intended to have a chilling effect on the nationwide spate of vandalism.

Bondi claimed that justice was coming for those involved in the so-called “wave of domestic terrorism” against Tesla, owned by the Trump administration’s resident billionaire bureaucrat.

This appears to be an extreme sentencing for a federal firebombing case. In April 2024, a Wisconsin man was sentenced to 90 months, or about seven and a half years, for attacking a building with a Molotov cocktail in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Another man was sentenced to nine years for firebombing a Planned Parenthood and plotting other attacks in grievance of a race war.

Clearly, Bondi is waging a political battle as much as a legal one, despite her promises that she would not act merely as an operative for Donald Trump.

Musk has continued to complain about how much money Tesla is losing while he serves as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, which intends to slash government spending through mass layoffs and the gutting of essential services and agencies. DOGE is currently sifting through the Social Security Administration, creating widespread access issues for the millions of Americans who rely on it.

Tesla shares were down more than 7 percent Monday and have plummeted 35 percent so far this year.

Organizers held a Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action Saturday, and held rallies at over 200 Tesla locations, including close to 50 in California.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

The Shocking Reason Some GOPers Hope They Lose the Special Elections

Hint: It has to do with how much they hate Elon Musk.

Elon Musk raises his finger while speaking on stage in Wisconsin
Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg/Getty Images

At least some Republicans are eyeing a special election in Florida as their party’s getaway car from Elon Musk.

Across the country and around the world, people are protesting at Tesla dealerships and destroying Musk’s vehicles in rejection of his politics. The billionaire’s outsize influence over President Donald Trump and his cavalier approach to gutting the federal government—combined with some jarring losses for Republicans in deep-Trump territory—has made Musk an increasingly polarizing figure in Washington and has forced some Republicans to sour on the Musk connection.

At least one GOP lawmaker told Politico that an “April 1st massacre” would be a “beautiful thing,” and would awaken other Republican lawmakers to Musk’s damaging political affiliation.

“There will be 26 or so people watching Tuesday, and they’ll decide how they want to be part of the team going forward,” the unidentified House Republican said, referring to more than a couple dozen endangered GOP lawmakers.

That’s partly because Musk routinely distributes “wrong” information about government spending and forthcoming cuts, angering their local constituents.

“Elon’s work needs to wrap up, and he needs to exit stage left,” another House Republican told Politico.

The Republican candidate in one House race in deep-red Florida believes the election will be an indicator of Democratic rage against the federal administration, rather than a symbol of local conservative ire. State Senator Randy Fine is up against Josh Weil, an Orlando-area teacher.

“If you polled the district, you would find exactly the same sentiment about Donald Trump today as last November,” Fine—who is currently neck and neck with Weil in the Trump stronghold—told Politico Monday. “But what we need to take from it is the rage the Democrats feel.”

“We have to make our people understand that Donald Trump being president does not solve all of our problems, he needs a Congress to be behind him,” Fine said.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Team Makes Stunning Admission About Deportations—and It’s Awful

One man was deported to El Salvador in “error.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand in their office before a raid
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration has admitted that it mistakenly deported a man to a notorious prison in El Salvador due to an “administrative error,” despite the government’s repeated insistence that there were no errors in their flight determinations.

A sworn statement filed late Tuesday from a top Immigration and Customs official said that the removal of Kilmer Armado Abrego Garcia, a Salvadorean national, had been the result of an “administrative error.”

In 2019, Abrego Garcia was arrested, and although he was not charged with anything, he was served a notice to appear at removal proceedings. At the time, Abrego Garcia was denied bond because a confidential informant advised that he was a member of MS-13, according to the filing. No actual evidence of Abrego Garcia’s gang membership was provided. He was not, as Vice President JD Vance suggested on X, a “convicted” member of MS-13.

Abrego Garcia then filed an I-589 application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture. He had come to the U.S. in 2011, fleeing threats of gang violence at the age of 16, according to The Atlantic.

Although he was found to be removable, the immigration judge granted him a “withholding of removal,” a protected legal status meaning he could not be deported to El Salvador, where he would likely become a target for gang violence.

Abrego Garcia was released from custody and has been living in Maryland with his wife and 5-year-old child, who is disabled. He and his wife work full-time to support their family.

Robert Cerna, an acting field office director at the Harlingnen Field Office in Texas, where the flights ferrying 261 alleged gang members to El Salvador were staged, said in a statement that Abrego Garcia should not have been included in the flight manifest and that ICE was well aware of the hold on his removal, as it was referred to on internal forms.

Still, Abrego Garcia was included as an “alternate” for removal, Cerna said. “As others were removed from the flight for various reasons, he moved up the list and was assigned to the flight. The manifest did not indicate that Abrego Garcia should not be removed.”

“Through administrative error, Abrego-Garcia was removed from the United States to El Salvador. This was an oversight, and the removal was carried out in good faith based on the existence of a final order of removal and Abrego-Garcia’s purported membership in MS-13.”

A judge denied his family’s request for an injunction because the U.S. no longer has custody of Abrego Garcia, who now wrongfully sits in Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, or CECOT, a Salvadoran prison notorious for human rights abuses.

Vance went on the defensive Tuesday morning, repeatedly claiming in posts on X that an immigration judge had determined that Abrego Garcia was a gang member, but again he got his facts wrong.

“In 2019, an Immigration Judge (under the Biden administration) determined that the deported man was, in fact, a member of the MS-13 gang,” Vance wrote, apparently forgetting that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was president from 2016 to 2020.

“He also apparently had multiple traffic violations for which he failed to appear in court. A real winner,” Vance continued, as if that somehow made Abrego Garcia a worthy candidate for torture and gang violence.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Mass Purge Finally Hits Museums and Libraries

Donald Trump’s overhaul of the federal government has reached the agency that helps museums and libraries across the country.

A sign on a gate reads "Library closed until further notice."
Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM/Getty Images

Elon Musk and DOGE just soft-fired everyone at the federal agency that supports local libraries and museums nationwide. 

All 70 Institute of Museum and Library Services employees were sent an email on Monday placing them on an immediate paid administrative leave, according to the American Federation of Government Employees union. 

This comes just two weeks after President Trump signed an executive order calling for IMLS to be shut down, and days after DOGE operatives infiltrated the IMLS facility while purging its leadership. 

“Earlier today, the Institute of Museum and Library Services notified the entire staff that they are being placed on administrative leave immediately. The notification followed a brief meeting between DOGE staff and IMLS leadership,” a statement from AFGE  read. “Employees were required to turn in all government property prior to exiting the building, and email accounts are being disabled today. Museums and libraries will no longer be able to contact IMLS staff for updates about the funding they rely upon.”

The IMLS has a $313 million annual budget and distributes taxpayer money to museums and libraries across the country. Its stated goal is to “advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.”

“In the absence of staff, all work processing 2025 applications has ended,” AFGE noted. “The status of previously awarded grants is unclear. Without staff to administer the programs, it is likely that most grants will be terminated.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Poll Shows Voters Want One Thing From Pete Hegseth After Signalgate

No one is happy with Donald Trump’s defense secretary right now.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands in front of an American flag
Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s reckless treatment of classified information has left the majority of voters thinking that he should resign, according to a poll published Monday.

A poll by J.L. Partners for the Daily Mail found that 54 percent of voters believed that Hegseth should resign over his involvement in the recent Signalgate scandal.

While all of the senior Trump officials who were members in the nonsecure group chat failed to notice the presence of Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic, as they discussed a strike against the Houthis, it was Hegseth alone who sent details about the timing of the attacks—definitionally classified information.

Twenty-four percent of respondents said they weren’t sure what he should do, while only 22 percent said he should remain in his post.

Republicans were slightly more likely to back Hegseth, but not by much. Only 38 percent said he should stay, but 33 percent said he should go. The rest were not sure. Meanwhile, 54 percent of independents said he should resign, while 22 said he should remain in office.

Respondents seemed slightly aggressive about Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s national security adviser who mistakenly added Goldberg to the group chat. Forty-seven percent of respondents wanted Walz to resign, while only 21 percent said he should stay. Waltz has struggled to explain the immense gaffe, and most recently claimed that the editor’s number had simply been “sucked in” to his phone.

Although the Trump administration seems interested in sweeping the national security slipup under the rug, Republicans are increasingly primed to paint Hegseth as the major culprit in Signalgate.

One senior Republican official told Politico after Signalgate that “privately, there is a lot of concern about his judgment, more than with Waltz,” in Washington. The former Fox & Friends co-host’s judgment was previously questioned when allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking were brought to light after he was tapped to lead the Pentagon.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Press Secretary Freaks Out Over Questions About Deportations

Karoline Leavitt snapped at a reporter who asked about people who allegedly had been wrongfully deported.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside the White House
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt flailed Monday when asked about the government’s shady system for classifying gang members. Desperate to dodge the question, Leavitt went on a tirade claiming that the reporter had no right to ask about it in the first place.

Outside of the White House, the Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg attempted to ask Leavitt about how immigration authorities had been designating individuals as members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and therefore potentially subject to deportation under the Alien Enemies Act. 

Documents in a new court filing from the government stated that for an individual to be classified as a member of TdA, all they need to do is be a Venezeulan person older than 14 years and  score eight points on a survey of different characteristics, including having symbols in their tattoos or wearing certain logos, which were worth four points each. Feinberg did the math. 

“You can get classified by simply having certain symbols in your tattoos and wearing certain streetwear brands—that alone is enough to get someone classified as TdA and sent to El Salvador,” Feinberg said. 

“That’s not true, actually, Andrew,” Leavitt snapped. Feinberg insisted he was simply reading from court documents filed by the government. 

“No, according to Department of Homeland Security and the agents—have you talked to the agents who have been putting their lives on the line to detain these foreign terrorists who have been terrorizing our communities?” Leavitt asked. 

“I–I’m not denying that—” Feinberg said, but Leavitt continued.

“TdA is a vicious gang that has taken the lives of American women, and our agents on the front lines take up deporting these people with the utmost seriousness, and there is a litany of criteria that they use to ensure that these individuals qualify as foreign terrorists, and to ensure, to ensure that they qualify for deportation,” she said. 

“And shame on you, and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals who have—this is a vicious gang, Andrew! This is a vicious gang that has taken the lives of American women!”

“I’m not trying to cover for anyone,” Feinberg insisted, but Leavitt continued to attack Feinberg for even asking about the documents, once again unable to account for the government she purports to represent.

“And you said yourself there are eight criteria on that document! And you are questioning the credibility of these agents who are putting their life on the line to protect your life, and the life of everybody in this group and the life of everybody across the country? And their credibility should be questioned? They finally have a president who is allowing them to do their jobs, and God bless them for doing it,” Leavitt fumed.

Unfortunately for Leavitt, she works with the very journalists who are responsible for asking questions about the government’s wrongdoings—and when it comes to Donald Trump’s mass deportations, there seem to have been some significant ones. 

New documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union on Sunday showed that the tattoos ICE is using to identify individuals as TdA gang members included a range of innocuous images such as the Jordan “Jumpman” logo, a crown, a train, and a clock, among other things. Representatives for at least three of the people deported earlier this month claim that they were wrongly classified as gang members over their tattoos. 

Because the 261 detainees deported to El Salvador earlier this month were removed under the AEA, they were stripped of due process and the opportunity to legally challenge their designation as TdA members. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that another 17 individuals were deported there on Tuesday, alleging that they were members of MS-13 and TdA—possibly violating a court order

