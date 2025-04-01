Trump Attorney General Seeks Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione
Attorney General Pam Bondi wants the most extreme punishment possible for Mangione after he was charged with murdering the UnitedHealthcare CEO.
Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered New York prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter.
“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson—an innocent man and father of two young children—was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”
This is a developing story.