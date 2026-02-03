Body Cam Footage Exposes Messy FBI Raid of Georgia Elections Office

The agents said that when the first warrant was issued, they didn’t realize that the records they were seeking from the 2020 presidential election weren’t held by the county elections board, but by the clerk of court.

MSNBC broadcasts body cam footage of the FBI raid at the Fulton County elections office pic.twitter.com/TlUFrNlUY8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

While local officials ultimately cooperated with the FBI, interactions were tense. The acting head of the FBI’s Atlanta field office, Peter Ellis, said that he was letting county officials stay in the building during the search as a courtesy, but when county attorney Soo Jo said he was there to observe, another agent pushed back. The FBI said that the media and anyone taking video weren’t welcome inside.

“I want to remind you that this is a criminal search warrant and this location is kind of restricted at this point, respectfully,” an agent said at one point.