Montreal Canadiens Hide From ICE Ahead of Minneapolis Game
The NHL team is under a self-imposed lockdown in order to avoid the masked ICE agents roaming the streets of Minneapolis.
Donald Trump has said his immigration crackdown is targeting the “worst of the worst.” It’s finally clear who he means by that: professional Canadian hockey players.
Hockey journalist Luc Gélinas reported that the Montreal Canadiens, who play the Minnesota Wild on Monday night, have been told by management to stay inside their Minneapolis hotel at all times, take the team bus rather than walk to the stadium, and carry passports with them.
The cautiousness of the team comes as a result of the Trump administration’s violent immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. Operation Metro Surge has killed two residents and sparked nationwide protests.
The Canadiens travelled across the border on Sunday rather than Saturday in order to spend one less night in the U.S. They will also wait until Tuesday morning to leave Minneapolis so they can avoid any nighttime disturbances in the city.
“Perhaps we shouldn’t be hosting the World Cup and the Olympics,” one Bluesky commenter wryly noted.
Hopefully the Canadiens can forget about ICE when they get on the ice tonight.