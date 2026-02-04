Trump Will Skip Super Bowl After Embarrassing Warning From His Team
President Trump and his team know exactly how unpopular he is.
Last month, President Trump told The New York Post he’d be skipping this year’s Super Bowl—in Califorinia—because it was “just too far.” New reporting from Zeteo found that to be a lie, and a pitiful one at that.
The real reason the president is skipping the Super Bowl is because he knows he’d be drowned in a sea of 69,000 boos. Advisers privately warned him that the chances he’d be jeered were high, making lots of fodder for viral clips, according to four sources familiar with the conversations.
The Trump team likely came to this realization thanks to the president’s horrendous approval ratings, following the fatal federal government shootings of Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.
Trump took the easy way out here. But perhaps being forced to skip the country’s premier sporting event out of fear of public opinion will shock Trump into realizing how unpopular he is.