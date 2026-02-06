FBI Sends Ominous Summons to Election Officials for Midterms Prep
Election officials from across the country were told to attend a meeting on “preparations” for the upcoming elections.
The nation’s top spy agency is already prepping for election season.
The FBI called on officials from all 50 states to attend a briefing on midterm election “preparations,” reported Crooked Media’s Matt Berg. The meeting is expected to take place in late February, though exactly what the meeting will be about is still unclear.
Berg obtained an email that was issued to various state officials earlier this week offering specifics. He acquired the note via a public records request.
“Dear Chief Election Officials,” the email begins. “To prepare for the 2026 US midterm elections, your election partners at the FBI, DOJ, DHS, USPIS, and the EAC would like to invite you to a call where we can discuss our preparations for the cycle, as well as updates and resources we can provide to you and your staff.
“The call will be on Wednesday, February 25 (2-3pm EST) and will be for Chief Election Officials,” it continues. “You may designate a proxy to attend in your place if you are not available. On Wednesday, March 4, we will hold a similar call for members of the EAC’s Local Leadership Council.
“We look forward to speaking with you in support of the 2026 midterm elections,” it ends.
The note is signed by Kellie Hardiman, who refers to herself as the “FBI Election Executive.”
A top state election official described the note to Berg as “the strangest thing in the world.”
Another unidentified state official told NBC News that the message was “unusual and unexpected,” especially considering Hardiman was a relative unknown prior to her mass email, as was her position.
“No one has heard of this person—and we’re all wondering what an ‘FBI Election Executive’ is,” said the official, who was granted anonymity by the outlet to speak candidly.
Hardiman titled herself as an intelligence analyst in a 2024 interview with the fashion blog The Style That Binds Us, specifying that she had spent her entire 20-year career at the FBI in that role.
A spokesperson for the FBI was unwilling to explain Hardiman’s letter, telling Berg that the “FBI has no comment.”
The note has only served to ramp up tension over the upcoming midterm elections. Earlier this week, Trump told former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino during an interview that Republicans should “take over and nationalize” elections in several states.
“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over,’” Trump said. “We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many—15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”