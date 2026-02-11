Bondi Erupts as Republican Asks Who Covered Up Epstein Co-Conspirators
The attorney general couldn’t—or wouldn’t—explain the redactions in the Epstein files.
Attorney General Pam Bondi was unable to maintain her composure as GOP Representative and Epstein Files Transparency Act co-sponsor Thomas Massie pressed her over the Justice Department’s mistakes and complicity in obscuring the Epstein files.
“Behind me I have three documents … that are emblematic of the massive failure of the DOJ to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Massie said at the House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.
Massie walked Bondi through DOJ documents that identified Epstein’s victims, and redacted the co-conspirator status of Epstein confidant Les Wexner and other men in a 2019 FBI document.
“The title of this [file] is ‘child sex trafficking.’ ‘Co-conspirators,’ fully redacted. And by the way, Les Wexner is in this,” Massie said, revealing Wexner’s picture under the redaction. “Your deputy attorney general said, ‘Ooh, well he appears hundreds of times in the files.’ But he doesn’t appear in this file until I forced you to release it, where he’s listed as a ‘co-conspirator’—not to tax evasion, but to child sex trafficking.”
Massie then moved on to the FBI documents in which some survivors gave witness statements and identified their alleged abusers. The DOJ completely redacted the names, leaving the page entirely black.
“Are you able to track who in your organization made this massive failure, and released the victims’ names? Are you able to track who it was that obscured Les Wexner’s name as a co-conspirator in an FBI document?” Massie asked.
“I believe Wexner’s name was listed more than 4,000 times,” Bondi replied.
“Yeah, I already told you that. This is where he’s listed as a co-conspirator—”
“Can I finish my answer? Come on!” Bondi said. “We corrected that within 40 minutes. You’re acting like everybody’s trying to cover up Wexner’s name—”
“Reclaiming my time—”
“I’m gonna answer this question, this isn’t how this works,” Bondi claimed. “He’s a political joke and I need to give my answer on that! Within 40 minutes, Wexner’s name was added back—”
“Within 40 minutes of me catching you red-handed!” Massie replied.
“Red-handed?” Bondi said, laughing. “There was one redaction out of over—”
“Where he’s listed as a co-conspirator!”
“This guy has Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Bondi said. “You’re a failed politician.”
Massie then played a clip of FBI Director Kash Patel telling Congress there was “no credible information” that anyone besides Ghislaine Maxwell helped Jeffery Epstein traffic women and girls.
“Is that your position as well?” asked Massie.
“My position is: Any victim who comes forward, of course we would love to hear from them. 1-800-CALL-FBI.” Then she did what she’d been doing the entire hearing: deflect.
“Did you ask [former Attorney General] Merrick Garland that the last four years? Did you talk about Epstein the last—”
“Reclaming my time,” said Massie.
“You don’t get to reclaim time!” Bondi shouted.
“I’m glad you’re asking about Merrick Garland, because this is bigger than Watergate. This goes over four administrations. You don’t have to go back to Biden. Let’s go back to Obama, let’s go back to George Bush,” Massie said. “This cover-up spans decades, and you are responsible for this portion of it!”
Bondi tried to interrupt and filibuster, but to no avail—although Massie’s time ended shortly after.
Of course, Bondi never answered the question regarding her position on “no credible evidence” of co-conspirators. She didn’t answer any of Massie’s questions at all. Instead, she called the Republican representative a hypocrite because he voted against some AI porn bill—something no one was even talking about.
For the entirety of this exchange, Bondi pushed a claim about Wexner that is facetious at best. Of course we know that Wexner was in the files thousands of times. But the first document (dated 2019) that listed Wexner as a sex trafficking co-conspirator was redacted by the Bondi DOJ in the file release—weeks after Patel said under oath that there was no evidence of any other co-conspirators.
Instead of doing anything remotely appropriate for the Office of the Attorney General, Bondi was confrontational, temperamental, and absolutely useless. She didn’t offer any straight answers as to why Wexner’s co-conspirator status was redacted, or why Patel said what he said. It’s obvious that was her plan the whole time.