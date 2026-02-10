Trump’s New Threat to Canada Is Going to Cost Republicans Michigan
Donald Trump wants to stop the opening of a U.S.–Canada bridge, despite supporting it in the past.
Donald Trump’s threat to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which would connect Detroit and Windsor, Canada, not only strains already tense relations with Canada, but could also hurt Republicans in the battleground state of Michigan.
The president threw a tantrum on Truth Social Monday, saying that he would “not allow” the bridge to open “until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve. We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY.”
How Trump would block the bridge from opening when major construction is already completed is unclear, although he falsely claimed that the U.S. owns “both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no US content.” In reality, Canada has paid the full cost of over $4 billion to build the bridge, which is jointly owned by the state of Michigan and the Canadian government but fully operated and maintained by Ottawa.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that the bridge will be an economic boon to the state, with her spokesperson Stacey LaRouche telling CNN in a statement Tuesday that it is “all about jobs.”
“It’s good for Michigan workers and it’s good for Michigan’s auto industry. As a reminder, Canada financed the construction of the bridge – which was built by union construction workers from both sides of the border — and it will be operated under a joint ownership agreement between Michigan and Canada,” LaRouche said. “This project has been a tremendous example of bipartisan and international cooperation. It’s going to open one way or another, and the governor looks forward to attending the ribbon cutting.”
The agreement, made in 2012, requires all iron and steel in its construction be produced in the U.S. or Canada, with neither country being favored. Trump either has no idea, or is deliberately lying, frustrating local officials.
“It’s just insane,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens regarding Trump’s post, noting that steel on the Michigan side of the bridge was all made in the U.S. “I really can’t believe what I’m reading.”
Trump is going out of his way to antagonize Michigan voters, simply because he’s still mad at Canada for some imagined trade slight, raising and lowering tariffs against the U.S.’s northern neighbor on a whim. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made an emphatic speech at Davos last month, announcing that his country would seek economic independence from the U.S.
Trump has doubled down in response, threatening to raise tariffs on Canada even further if it follows through on an expansive trade deal with China. Now, it seems Trump doesn’t care if the state of Michigan suffers over his beef with Canada, and it could backfire on him starting with November’s midterm elections.