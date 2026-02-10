Trump Claims China Will Attack Canadian Hockey in Crazed Rant
Donald Trump is convinced that Canada and China are discussing a trade deal.
Sorry, Canadians, it’s time to pack up your skates—Donald Trump says China is going to take away your ice hockey.
In a scattered tirade on Truth Social Monday evening, Trump claimed that Canada’s national pastime was coming to an end while threatening to block the opening of a newly constructed 1.5 mile-long bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan.
“I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve,” Trump wrote.
Trump seemed particularly pissed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had distanced himself from the United States, and “wants to make a deal with China—which will eat Canada alive.”
“The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup,” Trump wrote, implying that a new trade deal with China could have extreme—and inexplicable—cultural consequences. This kind of racist nonsense is to be expected from a president who’s built his career on taking slap shots at immigrants.
While Carney had attempted to thaw economic relations with China last month, he has also been very clear that Canada has “no intention” of pursuing a free trade deal with China, acknowledging that it would completely rupture his country’s relationship to the U.S. That doesn’t mean he held back from criticizing Trump on the world stage, though.
Trump whined that Canada would no longer stock American booze, even though that decision was in retaliation for his sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs, and that they still had steep tariffs on U.S. dairy products—even though those tariffs only apply after the U.S. makes a Trump-negotiated quantity of tariff-free dairy sales to Canada.
On the subject of the new bridge, the president falsely claimed that Canada owned both sides of the new bridge and “built it with virtually no US content.”
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s spokesperson, Stacey LaRouche, pointed out that while Canada had completely financed the $4 billion bridge, it was “built by union construction workers from both sides of the border—and it will be operated under a joint ownership agreement between Michigan and Canada.”
On the other side of the bridge, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed disbelief at Trump’s rant. “It’s just insane,” he said. “I really can’t believe what I’m reading.”
Nor should he—because it’s all complete nonsense.