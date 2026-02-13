Alex Pretti Died Defending an EMT. ICE Wouldn’t Let Her Treat Him.
The woman Alex Pretti defended from ICE reveals heartbreaking new details about his killing.
ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot and killed by a swarm of ICE agents in Minneapolis moments after he assisted a couple of women. One of them, according to new reports, was also a health care professional—who was denied the chance to help Pretti in his final moments.
In an exclusive interview with The Intercept, the emergency medical technician—whose credentials were reviewed by the outlet but who remained unidentified due to fear of retaliation by the government—claimed she tried to perform CPR on Pretti but was thwarted by a masked ICE agent who restrained her.
“I could tell the second that I laid eyes on him that he was horrifically injured,” the EMT said. “I immediately said, ‘I’m an EMT! He has a brain injury! He has a serious brain injury! I need to help him right now.’”
Moments before Pretti’s death, video captured from onlookers at multiple angles depicted the 37-year-old filming ICE activity before intervening between another protester and an agent who had violently shoved her to the ground. The two protesters were then sprayed with a chemical irritant, and Pretti was ripped away from the other demonstrator while she continued to slip on a mound of snow.
At least seven officers were on top of Pretti, wrestling him to the ground, when one of them, standing above the situation and seemingly supporting the other agents, grabbed his gun and shot Pretti. Video footage captured the sound of 10 gunshots ringing out.
Footage of the seconds that followed capture the EMT’s voice on audio, ringing out that Pretti was suffering “decorticate posturing,” a phenomenon in which the hands and legs curl into the body as a result of brain trauma.
“I was literally begging the agent who was holding me back to let me do CPR,” she recalled. “Because I knew that if he wasn’t pulseless at that point already, he was going to become pulseless very, very soon.”
Then Pretti died. His death was later ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County medical examiner.
The government is constitutionally required to keep people safe once they are in custody. The legal principle is tied to due process, outlined in the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. Parameters established by the Department of Justice also stipulate that officers are not allowed to ignore serious medical conditions or risk of harm, such as assault, that could jeopardize an individual’s life. Unfortunately, in Pretti’s case, agents appeared to ignore both of those tenets.
“The responsibility of the government is to make sure that the person in their custody is cared for and alive,” Xavier de Janon, the director of mass defense at the National Lawyers Guild, told The Intercept. “If government agencies fail to keep someone alive and there is proof that it’s their fault, they could be liable for their actions.”