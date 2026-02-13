ICE Is Gearing Up to Build “Mega” Jails

“This effort aims to meet the growing demand for bedspace and streamline the detention and removal process, focusing on non-traditional facilities built specifically to support ICE’s needs,” the memo said. “This model includes the acquisition and renovation of eight large-scale detention centers and 16 processing sites, as well as the acquisition of 10 existing ‘turnkey’ facilities where ICE ERO already operates.”

The large-scale processing centers, also called “mega-centers,” would house between 7,000 and 10,000 detainees for “periods averaging less than 60 days,” and serve as the site of international removals. Other processing facilities would house between 1,000 and 1,500 detainees for between three to seven days.

Currently, the country’s largest immigration detention facility is Camp East Montana, a 5,000-bed short-term tent facility built at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Within the first 50 days of operation, the facility had already racked up 60 federal code violations. The facility had failed to provide detainees with regular access to working toilets and showers, substantive meals, or legal assistance, and failed to take mandatory and proper health screenings.