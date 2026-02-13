ICE Is Gearing Up to Build “Mega” Jails
ICE is planning on spending $38 billion on the project.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to spend tens of billions of dollars on mega-prisons where the agency can disappear thousands of people.
In a memo shared with New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte, ICE outlined its $38.3 billion plan to launch a “new detention center model” that would expand the agency’s detention capacity by 92,600 beds by the end of FY26.
“This effort aims to meet the growing demand for bedspace and streamline the detention and removal process, focusing on non-traditional facilities built specifically to support ICE’s needs,” the memo said. “This model includes the acquisition and renovation of eight large-scale detention centers and 16 processing sites, as well as the acquisition of 10 existing ‘turnkey’ facilities where ICE ERO already operates.”
The large-scale processing centers, also called “mega-centers,” would house between 7,000 and 10,000 detainees for “periods averaging less than 60 days,” and serve as the site of international removals. Other processing facilities would house between 1,000 and 1,500 detainees for between three to seven days.
Currently, the country’s largest immigration detention facility is Camp East Montana, a 5,000-bed short-term tent facility built at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Within the first 50 days of operation, the facility had already racked up 60 federal code violations. The facility had failed to provide detainees with regular access to working toilets and showers, substantive meals, or legal assistance, and failed to take mandatory and proper health screenings.
Now, Donald Trump wants to build eight more Camp East Montanas—and make them even bigger.
The number of immigrants in U.S. detention has already reached record high levels, surpassing 73,000 detainees in January as a result of the government targeting children, families, immigrants without criminal records, and lawful asylum seekers. The Trump administration has said it aims to detain 100,000 people at any given time.
More prisons wouldn’t solve the problem of disappearing detainees, address the horrific conditions and lack of health care access at many of these facilities, or ease the steadily climbing number of detainee deaths—it would only provide ICE more cover to move immigrants from state to state in order to skirt legal challenges. An attorney in Minnesota would have to act quickly to stop the deportation of their client from Texas or Florida or someplace else—if they could even figure out where their client got sent.
The memo was sent to Ayotte as part of ongoing talks to open one of these mega prisons in Merrimack, New Hampshire—sparking concerns from state and local leaders.