New Evidence Torpedoes Pam Bondi’s Claim About Trump and Epstein
A DOJ slideshow suggests that the FBI spoke with an Epstein victim who accused President Trump of assault.
Newly uncovered details in the Epstein files reveal that the FBI spoke with a victim who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi’s vehement denial that the Justice Department had any such evidence, as of last week.
Agents apparently spoke with a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who also accused Trump of sexually and violently assaulting her. It is unclear what happened with the investigation, though the government deemed her to be a “credible accuser,” according to independent journalist Roger Sollenberger. A woman with identical biological details sued Epstein’s estate and won a settlement in 2021.
The investigation into the accuser is made apparent on a page titled “prominent names” in an internal, 21-page slideshow cataloguing the Justice Department’s various investigations into Epstein and his longtime criminal associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump’s name is listed in the document, along with two allegations against the sitting president.
“[REDACTED] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out,” reads the first entry, noting that the victim would have been between 13 and 15 years old and that the incident took place sometime between 1983 and 1985.
But the second accusation against the president, which involves Trump agreeing with Epstein that a 14-year-old victim was a “good one,” carries a different kind of credibility inside the DOJ, since the person who provided the statement was also used as a key government witness to convict Maxwell, according to the files.
“[REDACTED] remembered Epstein introduced her to Trump saying ‘This is a good one, huh’ and Trump responded ‘Yes’. (date range roughly 1984, [REDACTED] would have been 14),” the slide reads.
Trump was mentioned more than 38,000 times in the latest batch of Epstein files, and was flagged in more than 5,300 files in the document cache.
Yet the White House has continued to vehemently deny that Trump did anything wrong while he was close pals with the child sex trafficker—even as evidence emerges to the contrary.
On Wednesday, Bondi went so far as to claim the Justice Department had no evidence that underage girls were at parties attended by the president. California Representative Ted Lieu then accused Bondi of lying under oath, referring to a document from the FBI’s National Threat Operation Center that illustrated a witness had called the bureau to report such a case in 1995.