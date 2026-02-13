Why the Hell Is Homeland Security Fighting With Cardi B?
The department is in a social media beef with the rapper.
The Department of Homeland Security wants to beef with Cardi B? Are you sure?
At the opening night of her “Little Miss Drama Tour” in Palm Desert, California, Wednesday, Cardi B joked that she would defend her Mexican and Guatemalan fans against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to TMZ.
“Bitch, if ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses,” Cardi B said, as the crowd cheered.
“I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, bitch,” she continued. The rapper then launched into one of her most popular songs, “I Like It,” featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, whose recent Super Bowl halftime show offered a political lightning rod for MAGA.
On Thursday, the DHS social media team took time out of its busy schedule of posting neo-Nazi memes and anti-American propaganda to hit back at Cardi B.
“As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior,” the DHS official account posted, referring to the rapper’s past statements about her encounters with some customers while she was working as an adult entertainer.
Cardi B was unsurprisingly quick with a clapback. “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them,” she wrote on X Thursday. “Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”
Cardi B’s outspoken criticism of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown comes as the rapper’s longtime nemesis Nicki Minaj has gone full MAGA.