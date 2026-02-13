Trump Is Totally Unbothered by El Paso Airspace Closing for a Balloon
Multiple federal departments have lied about why the airspace closed.
President Donald Trump doesn’t seem the slightest bit bothered by the buffoonery that closed the airspace over El Paso, Texas, earlier this week.
CNN’s DJ Judd asked Trump if he was “pleased” with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s handling of a humiliating incident, in which the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed the airspace near the southern U.S. border because the military used a high-powered laser to shoot down what ultimately turned out to be a party balloon.
“You mean the way it happened?” Trump pressed, and then splayed out his hands in a wide shrug.
“People learn,” the president sighed. “People learn.”
On Tuesday, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford closed El Paso’s airspace “for special security reasons” without telling the White House, the Department of Defense, or the Department of Homeland Security—causing chaos in the surrounding area.
Duffy, along with White House and Pentagon officials, claimed Wednesday that drones dispatched by a Mexican cartel had breached U.S. airspace. The same day, two officials briefed by the Trump administration said the airport had been shut down over security concerns related to DOD’s use of counter-drone technology.
As it turned out, the Pentagon had sought to expedite testing for an anti-drone laser at Fort Bliss, which is next to El Paso International Airport—and reportedly ended up targeting a rogue balloon instead of an unmanned aircraft. After initially saying that airspace would be closed for 10 days, the agency reversed the decision and reopened the next day.
“The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region,” Duffy wrote on X Wednesday. “The restrictions have been lifted and normal flights are resuming.”
Duffy has yet to acknowledge that this statement was not actually true. But Trump’s laissez-faire attitude seemed to say it all: He messed up.
What could Duffy possibly have learned from this incident? I guess he learned not to do it again—if he even knows what he did.