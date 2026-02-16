Trump Celebrates President’s Day by Declaring Himself “the Hunter”

That particular cliche comes from an unwieldy interview with News Nation’s Katie Pavlich last month, where Trump offered a strange description of the difference between his first and second terms in office. “In a way, I was the hunted, and now I’m more of the hunter,” Trump said.

The president went on to claim he’d been “hunted by these horrible people,” and openly bragged about getting revenge on his perceived political enemies.

Revenge is a major part of the grievance-fueled Trump presidency. The president reportedly holds daily meetings with Department of Justice staffers to discuss his ongoing plots against individuals like former Special Counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James. However, publicly announcing one’s intention to seek revenge is actually very bad for winning court cases.