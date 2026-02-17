Thanks, Trump: Prices Are Soaring (Again)

“Our father was a servant leader—not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” their statement read. “We shared him with the world, and in return the world became part of our extended family.”

And for what it’s worth, Jackson and Obama did have a contentious relationship at times. While Jackson was an early supporter of Obama’s, he was very critical of his lack of emphasis on Black issues, accusing the then-senator in 2007 of “acting like he’s white” with his weak response to the overcharging of six Black teenagers in the Jena 6 case. (He later said his comments were taken out of context.) And in 2008, Jackson was overheard on a hot mic chastising Obama for his rightward shift, saying, “See, Barack’s been, ahh, talking down to black people on this faith-based ... I want to cut his nuts off.”

He endorsed Obama nonetheless, crying when he learned that he would become the first Black president. He then endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Bernie Sanders in 2020.