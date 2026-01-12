“WE’RE SCREWED”: Trump Panics Over Looming Supreme Court Tariff Ruling
Donald Trump warned what would happen if the Supreme Court overturns his tariffs.
The Supreme Court could undo the president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs in as few as two days—and Donald Trump is not taking the countdown well.
The nation’s highest judiciary did not issue its tariff ruling last week, as it widely had been expected to do. That surprised markets, forcing them into a holding pattern as the question of the legality of Trump’s tariffs—which were enacted through provisions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act—remained in doubt.
It’s not clear when the Supreme Court will issue its ruling on the tariffs, but the decision could be released in the next wave of court judgments on Wednesday, a reality that has apparently spent the president spinning.
In a lengthy rant on Truth Social Monday, Trump claimed that the U.S. would have to “pay back … Hundreds of Billions of Dollars” to the countries and companies that pledged to invest in American factories and plants in order to avoid his tariffs if the Supreme Court determined his economic action was unlawful.
“When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars!” Trump wrote. “It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our country to pay.”
He then tried to shift blame for the hastily constructed tariff plan—which was built on bad math—onto the judiciary. He claimed that the nine-justice bench would be at fault for the fallout of the plan rather than his office, which forced it through in April against the advice of at least two dozen Nobel Prize-winning economists.
“Anybody who says that it can be quickly and easily done would be making a false, inaccurate, or totally misunderstood answer to this very large and complex question,” Trump continued. “It may not be possible but, if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay.”
“Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly,” he concluded. “In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!”