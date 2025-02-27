Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Resurrects His Tariffs—Bringing U.S. to Brink of Trade War Again

Donald Trump is warning his tariffs will take effect in a matter of days.

Donald Trump looks bored at the presidential podium.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It seems that Trump’s massive tariffs are back on.

Earlier this month, Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada—which he inaccurately used drug trafficking to justify—were paused at the last minute. But on Thursday, President Trump announced the tariffs on the two countries, along with 10 percent tariffs on China, will begin on March 4. And he’s still hung up on the drugs.

“Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled. China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

These tariffs will likely cause the price of various goods—from cars to gaming consoles, to over-the-counter pills—to increase dramatically.

“Trump says 25% Canada/Mexico tariffs and another 10% China tariffs are coming next week. Meanwhile, US steel prices spiked 9%-20% last week and US manufacturers just reported their highest input costs in two years,” wrote Scott Lincicome, the vice president of the libertarian Cato Institute. “I’m sure it’s fine.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Trump’s spending freeze has halted a counter-narcotics program at the U.S.-Mexico border. Meanwhile, Trump is also threatening the entire European Union with a similar 25 percent tariff, further isolating the U.S. from its economic allies.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk’s Open Corruption Revealed in New FAA Plans

The Federal Aviation Administration is now going after one of Starlink’s main competitors.

Elon Musk speaks at CPAC. He's dressed ridiculously, with black and red sunglasses (the event is indoors), a black MAGA cap, a heavy gold chain, andn a black jacket over a graphic tee.
The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly planning to ditch a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon in favor of a deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The move would be a blatant favor to the tech mogul, as it would result in overhauling a communications system underpinning America’s air traffic control system and further increase the wealth and power of the world’s richest man, The Washington Post reports.

Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative has been granted unprecedented power and access in the federal government by President Trump, which has proven quite beneficial to Musk’s personal interests. The billionaire owes much of his fortune to government contracts, subsidies, and loans to his various companies.

The FAA’s contract with Verizon dates back to 2023, and was meant to upgrade a communications platform used by air traffic controllers and FAA offices. Switching to Starlink would give Musk a larger foothold at the FAA, which Musk has frequently clashed with over safety and regulatory violations. The agency is responsible for the safety and stability of America’s air travel.

Musk himself attacked Verizon on his X account Monday, claiming that “the Verizon system is not working and so is putting air travelers at serious risk.” Several employees from his SpaceX company have been working inside the FAA, ostensibly to upgrade old technology, and despite no decisions having been made, the agency said in a statement Monday that it was already testing Starlink systems in New Jersey and Alaska.

The move increases Musk’s many conflicts of interest regarding SpaceX and the FAA, and proves that Musk can get whatever he wants from the Trump administration, while claiming to overhaul government agencies in favor of greater efficiency.

“Who’s looking out for the public interest here when you get the person who’s cutting budgets and personnel from the FAA, suddenly trying to benefit from still another government contract?” John P. Pelissero, who directs an ethics center at Santa Clara University, said to the Post.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Elon Musk Hit With Damning Fact-Check Over Pathetic DOGE Defense

Elon Musk whined that DOGE would sometimes make mistakes.

Elon Musk holds open his jacket to reveal the words "Tech Support" printed on his T-shirt, during Donald Trump's cabinet meeting
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

During the first meeting of White House Cabinet officials, Elon Musk admitted that the Department of Government Efficiency cut to Ebola prevention programs was a mistake that would be reversed—but federal officials say the money still isn’t flowing in yet.

“We will make mistakes. We won’t be perfect. But when we make a mistake, we’ll fix it very quickly,” Musk, a Trump-appointed special government employee, said Wednesday in defense of his group’s haphazard cuts while looming over the Cabinet table. “So for example with USAID, one of the things we accidentally canceled—very briefly—was Ebola prevention.

“So we restored the Ebola prevention immediately. And there was no interruption,” the world’s richest man added.

But federal officials have said there was nothing brief about the cut, which involved hacking away at several arms of the federal government’s disease response, and which has apparently still not been reversed.

“There have been no efforts to ‘turn on’ anything in prevention” when it comes to Ebola or other diseases, former U.S. Agency for International Development official Nidhi Bouri told The Washington Post Thursday.

Earlier this month, news of an Ebola outbreak in Kampala, Uganda, was reported via a USAID mission, just prior to the seismic cuts. Public health experts have argued that choosing to nix the agency would force the U.S. into an information dark age that could see the country caught off guard in future health crises.

Other public health officials were more blunt, arguing that Musk was flat-out lying in telling Americans that the nation’s disease prevention programs had been restored.

“This is bunk from Elon,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, a former USAID official who led the agency’s Ebola response during a 2014–2015 outbreak in West Africa. “They have laid off most of the experts, they’re bankrupting most of the partner orgs, have withdrawn from WHO, and muzzled CDC.

“What’s left is a fig-leaf effort to cover their asses politically,” Konyndyk continued.

Konyndyk noted that before the Trump administration’s cuts, there would have been a robust interagency and international response to an Ebola outbreak that would have included resources pushed to the host government, a coalition of teams deployed to the region by USAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Defense Department, as well as real-time cooperation and data sharing with the World Health Organization.

“But not this time,” Konyndyk wrote. “Most experts and operations staff at USAID have been pushed out … USAID’s capacity to deploy response teams is totally broken.

“Bottom line: Elon’s vendetta against USAID and the federal workforce is shredding all of the systems that the USG has built up to protect the US homeland against global outbreak risks,” Konyndyk added. “Scrambling to recall a few staff and issue some belated funding is just window dressing.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Supreme Court Bails Trump Out on Foreign Aid Cuts Because of Course

Chief Justice John Roberts proves once again he is Donald Trump’s best friend.

Donald Trump points at Chief Justice John Roberts while they shake hands during Trump’s inauguration
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Donald Trump points at Chief Justice John Roberts while they shake hands during Trump’s inauguration.

Chief Justice John Roberts stepped in at the last minute to save Donald Trump from being forced to unfreeze $2 billion in foreign aid payments that he paused upon entering office.

Roberts issued an administrative stay on the order after lawyers for the president rushed to the Supreme Court Wednesday, desperate to subvert the decision from U.S. District Judge Amir Ali. Ali had ordered Tuesday that money for lifesaving humanitarian assistance should continue to flow to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development while he considered the legality of Trump’s funding freeze. 

When Trump failed to respond, Ali imposed a deadline for Trump to pay up, which would have been at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The Trump administration claimed it would take “multiple weeks” to satisfy the judge’s request.

The newest order from Roberts supplies the highest court in the land with more time to review the arguments in the case, and aid organizations challenging Trump’s disastrous freeze have until Friday to file their responses. It’s likely that the order will stay in effect into next week. 

Trump’s efforts to gut USAID have threatened the delivery of therapeutic food assistance to nearly 400,000 severely malnourished children abroad.

Roberts’s order is the first time the Supreme Court has responded to Trump’s flurry of legislative activity and the torrent of legal challenges it has produced. There is currently another pending Trump-related case in the Supreme Court, concerning his ousting of leadership at the Office of Special Counsel.

Earlier this year, Roberts found himself behind the steering wheel of the most conservative court in a century for the decision in Trump’s presidential immunity case. The Supreme Court’s ruling in that case single-handedly opened the door for Trump’s return to the White House and cemented this court’s conservative lean for decades to come.  

In his year-end report, Roberts echoed Trump, warning that criticism of the court constituted “illegitimate activity” that undermines independent judges—meanwhile making way for Trump and Elon Musk to challenge and in some cases openly defy the rulings of federal courts.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Takes Aim at Social Security in Dreadful New Layoffs Order

Remember when Donald Trump promised he wouldn’t touch Social Security? That didn’t last long.

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves the White House.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump continues to break one of his biggest promises—one that deeply impacts many of his own supporters.

The second round of aggressive Department of Government Efficiency cuts includes a massive downsizing of the Social Security Administration, which has been ordered to cut its staff in half, according to The Washington Post.

Earlier this month, President Trump promised that “Social Security won’t be touched, other than if there’s fraud or something. It’s going to be strengthened. Medicare, Medicaid—none of that stuff is going to be touched.” But last week, he endorsed House Republicans’ budget plan, which is expected to make an $880 billion cut to Medicaid to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.

Now, DOGE is cutting the Social Security Administration in half with glee, which will certainly have an impact on benefits for millions of Americans.

This is the newest wave of DOGE’s purge.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

RFK Jr. Takes a Sledgehammer to Two Major Vaccine Developments

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is already implementing his dangerous anti-vax views at HHS.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Multiple vaccine projects have been paused by the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

Kennedy paused a multimillion-dollar project to create a new Covid-19 vaccine in pill form on Tuesday, and the Food and Drug Administration canceled an advisory committee meeting on updating next season’s flu vaccine, an advisory committee said Wednesday. 

The Covid project was a $460 million contract with Vaxart to develop a new Covid vaccine in pill form, with 10,000 people scheduled to begin clinical trials on Monday. Of that, $240 million was reportedly already authorized for the preliminary study.

“While it is crucial that the Department [of] Health and Human Services support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production, including Vaxart’s,” Kennedy said, according to Fox News.

“I look forward to working with Vaxart and medical experts to ensure this work produces safe, effective, and fiscal-minded vaccine technology,” Kennedy added. 

Meanwhile, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, was scheduled to meet in March to discuss the strains that would be included in next season’s flu shot, but federal officials told the committee in an email Wednesday that the meeting was canceled, said committee member Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Offit told NBC News that no explanation was given for the cancellation of the yearly spring meeting, which comes in the middle of a flu season in which 86 children and 19,000 adults have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an email to NBC, Norman Baylor, a former director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review, said, “I’m quite shocked. As you know, the VRBPAC is critical for making the decision on strain selection for the next influenza vaccine season.” Last week, an upcoming CDC vaccine advisory committee meeting was also postponed.  

These moves send a disturbing message that Kennedy’s anti-vaccine views are starting to influence health policy. On Wednesday, the secretary already had an alarming, nonchalant response to the first American measles death in a decade. Now it seems American public health efforts could experience a serious setback as long as President Trump and Kennedy are in government.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Andrew Tate Is on His Way to the U.S. Thanks to Trump

The misogynist facing charges of human trafficking is on a plane back to the United States.

Andrew Tate surrounded by press and one person who appears to be security
MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images

Manoshpere bigot Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan—who still face rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, among others—are on their way to the United States after the Trump administration strong-armed Romania into lifting travel restrictions.

The Tate brothers have been ardent Trump supporters for years, and it seems to have paid off. A Trump official mentioned the Tates in a call with Romania earlier this month, according to the Financial Times. Trump’s special envoy Ric Grenell brought up the brothers again to Romania’s foreign minister on his trip to Munich.

Now, the brothers—who are both dual British-American citizens—are on a plane to Florida, according to their lawyer Ioan Gliga.

The Tates will likely then have a bunch of photo ops with some of the worst people Washington, D.C., has to offer.

“I have never heard of a foreign government asking Romania to lift preventive measures to allow some suspects to leave the country,” foreign Romanian Judge Cristi Danilet told the Associated Press. “If I had been a judge, this would not have happened. If it is true, it means that there is no more rule of law and sovereign countries.”

Tate, a self-professed anti-feminist, has maintained his innocence.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Despite Trump’s Promises, Eggs Are About to Get Way More Expensive

Turns out, Donald Trump can’t control egg prices.

Donald Trump looks down during his Cabinet meeting
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Don’t expect egg prices to come down anytime soon.

The Agriculture Department announced Wednesday that the current cost of eggs could rise by more than 40 percent before the end of the year.

The sticker-shock warning came amid the unveiling of a new plan by the Trump administration to alleviate egg prices, which included investing another $1 billion in helping American farms tighten up biosecurity to keep the avian flu out of their broods and outsourcing up to 100 million eggs from other countries to feed the American market.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also proposed stripping regulations from the egg industry to further dampen the rising price tags, even as one of the largest egg producers in the nation faces scrutiny for managing to raise revenues and profits amid the ongoing food crisis, and while small businesses across the nation struggle with containing the rampant illness.

Avian flu—which is largely spread by wild fowl—has added incredible strain on American chicken farmers, extinguishing some small businesses overnight as they contend with infection in their roosts. If just one hen tests positive for the H5N1 virus, it could precipitate the preventative deaths of the entire flock.

The disease, which so far has affected 166 million birds since 2022, temporarily shuttered New York City’s poultry markets earlier this month and skyrocketed the cost of a standard dozen eggs to more than $12 in Key Foods and C-Town amid a nationwide egg shortage within the last few weeks. In Connecticut, the price for a dozen eggs at Stop & Shop approached $20.

But the USDA’s revelation that egg prices could grow by another 40 percent flies in the face of Donald Trump’s repeated promises to lower the cost of groceries and the American public’s cost of living. On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to lower costs for American consumers on “day one.” But a month into his second administration, Trump has routinely avoided detailing specifics for how he’s going to provide relief for Americans’ wallets.

Meanwhile, House Republicans in Washington passed a budget resolution Tuesday that will gut Medicaid—which provides health insurance to more than 72 million Americans—by $880 billion in order to extend Trump’s tax plan, which will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republican Congresswoman Slams Trump’s Immigration Policy

Representative Maria Salazar is begging Trump to help the immigrants in her state before it’s too late.

Representative Maria Salazar speaks during a press conference in the Capitol.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s move to end deportation protections of Venezuelan immigrants has upset one Republican member of Congress.

Representative María Elvira Salazar told CNN Wednesday that her message to the White House was that “we have to make a differentiation between the Tren de Aragua and those Venezuelans who came in through the TPS.”

The Florida representative was referring to a notorious Venezuelan criminal gang and the Temporary Protected Status designation given to certain immigrant groups who can’t return to their home countries due to safety concerns. She added that she hoped that the Trump administration would come to an understanding regarding the 600,000 Venezuelans whose TPS protections expire later this year, many of whom live in her district.

“These are not illegals. This is not Tren de Aragua or MS-13. These are good people who came, and we welcome them, and I’m sure they’re gonna be able to stay,” Salazar said.

The Trump administration announced earlier this month that TPS would be revoked for Venezuelans, even though U.S. policy calls the current socialist Venezuelan leadership illegitimate. Last week, however, immigrant rights groups filed two lawsuits in California and Maryland challenging the revocation of status.

Trump’s desire to speed up mass deportations of undocumented, and, in this case, temporarily protected immigrants seems to be running into real-world challenges. In the case of Venezuela, Trump on Wednesday announced that he was revoking a Biden-era deal to produce oil in Venezuela due to the country’s failure to assist in accepting deportees.

That may complicate matters further and put Venezuelans in the United States in an uncertain holding pattern. But Trump doesn’t have a history of looking out for the well-being of immigrants in the U.S., and Salazar may find her pleas falling on deaf ears in the White House.

Marin Scotten/
/

Turns Out, Trump and DOGE Haven’t Actually Saved Any Money

Government spending has continued.

Donald Trump speaks during his Cabinet meeting
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Elon Musk claim they’re saving billions through the Department of Government Efficiency’s mass purge of federal bureaucracy, but government spending has actually gone up since Inauguration Day.

According to an analysis published Wednesday by Reuters, the Trump administration spent $710 billion between January 21 and February 20, nearly a billion more than Joe Biden spent in a similar time period last year.

The majority of that spending has gone to health and retirement programs, as well as interest payments, apparently more important investments than Medicare, global health, and air travel safety, all of which have faced or will face drastic cuts.

Through the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk has fired over 20,000 federal workers and gutted a number of federal agencies, most notably the U.S. Agency for International Development, which spent $42 billion in 2023. The cuts are part of Musk’s goal to reduce the federal deficit by $1 trillion by 2026, a likely impossible feat, especially given the administration’s newly revealed spending habits.

Unsurprisingly, many of DOGE’s claims have been exaggerated or fraudulent. The department claimed to have cut an $8 billion ICE contract—the real amount was $8 million, The New York Times reported. An analysis from The Washington Post found that hundreds of contracts DOGE claimed to cancel were actually already finished, resulting in absolutely zero savings.

DOGE is now facing a number of legal challenges and intense backlash from the GOP.

