The documents were uncovered in the Justice Department’s latest Epstein files document dump and first reported by Migrant Insider. They show that Maxwell ticked “no” on paperwork that required her to admit if she had ever committed a crime or if she had ever procured anyone for prostitution.

The N-400 application that Maxwell submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York asked:

“Have you EVER committed a crime or offense for which you were NOT arrested?”



“Have you EVER been a prostitute, or procured anyone for prostitution?”

For both queries, Maxwell indicated on the form that she had not. In truth, the covert criminal had recruited and trafficked underage girls to Epstein’s operation as early as 1994.