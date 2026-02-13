Ghislaine Maxwell Appears to Have Lied on Her Citizenship Application
The revelation could put her citizenship status at risk.
Ghislaine Maxwell is in another legal bind.
The longtime girlfriend and sex-trafficking associate of Jeffrey Epstein was revealed Friday to have lied on her naturalization documents, potentially compromising her U.S. citizenship.
The documents were uncovered in the Justice Department’s latest Epstein files document dump and first reported by Migrant Insider. They show that Maxwell ticked “no” on paperwork that required her to admit if she had ever committed a crime or if she had ever procured anyone for prostitution.
The N-400 application that Maxwell submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York asked:
- “Have you EVER committed a crime or offense for which you were NOT arrested?”
- “Have you EVER been a prostitute, or procured anyone for prostitution?”
For both queries, Maxwell indicated on the form that she had not. In truth, the covert criminal had recruited and trafficked underage girls to Epstein’s operation as early as 1994.
But despite her wide-ranging crimes, Maxwell’s application was approved, and she became a U.S. citizen on November 27, 2002.
Legal experts argue that could bode poorly for Maxwell, as false statements can delegitimize a naturalized citizenship, even if the offense is discovered decades later. The catch could also extend Maxwell’s prison sentence by up to 25 years under 18 U.S. Code § 1425.
“Lying on an N-400 form is a serious federal offense,” an unidentified immigration law expert told Migrant Insider. “Material misrepresentations—especially about criminal conduct—can be grounds for revocation of citizenship and potential criminal prosecution for immigration fraud.”
Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in jail for playing an active role in Epstein’s crimes. Her attorneys have pressed the White House for a pardon for several months now, though the White House has not indicated it will grant one.
But a July interview between Maxwell and the DOJ still proved incredibly fruitful for the convict, sparking concerns that she had been offered a quid pro quo in exchange for a revised “Epstein list.” At the time, the Trump administration was floundering to redirect public fury over the files.
Shortly after she spoke with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell—one of the worst sex criminals of the century—received an extremely cushy transfer, shipping her from a Florida prison to a low-security prison camp in Texas where she has been granted many privileges not typically afforded to inmates.
Her time behind bars has since included meal service in her cell, unlimited toilet paper, puppy access, and access to private visitations in a chaplain’s office outside standard visiting hours. Her requests to be separated from other inmates have also been granted, with tables and cellmates reportedly being relocated at her whim.