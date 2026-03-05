Trump Considers Firing Kristi Noem After Trainwreck Hearings

On Tuesday, Noem was asked by Republican Senator John Kennedy about the $220 million ad campaign, which he said seemed to boost her national profile.

“The president approved ahead of time you spending $220 million running TV ads across the country in which you are featured prominently?” Kennedy asked Noem during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. She replied yes, and said that it was legally cleared.

“Did the president know you were gonna do this?” Kennedy followed up. Noem replied yes, and affirmed her answer when Kennedy seemed skeptical.