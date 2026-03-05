Trump Considers Firing Kristi Noem After Trainwreck Hearings
The homeland security secretary appears to be on thin ice.
President Trump may be fed up with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
Punchbowl News reports that the president is asking his Republican allies in Congress whether he should fire Noem following her contentious hearings on Capitol Hill this week this week, including one where she said the president approved a controversial government ad campaign starring herself.
On Tuesday, Noem was asked by Republican Senator John Kennedy about the $220 million ad campaign, which he said seemed to boost her national profile.
“The president approved ahead of time you spending $220 million running TV ads across the country in which you are featured prominently?” Kennedy asked Noem during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. She replied yes, and said that it was legally cleared.
“Did the president know you were gonna do this?” Kennedy followed up. Noem replied yes, and affirmed her answer when Kennedy seemed skeptical.
“They were effective in your name recognition,” Kennedy said. “To me it puts the president in a terribly awkward spot.”
This reportedly irked the president enough to question Noem’s future in the administration. The contract for the campaign, which was filmed at Mount Rushmore, went to a company only eight days old and run by Ben Yoho, the husband of former DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. Yoho’s firm received over $226,000 despite the company having no website, no experience, and quiet contracts.
On top of that, during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, Noem was confronted about her rumored affair with her top aide, Corey Lewandowski, and she lashed out at Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove over it.
“I’m shocked we’re going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this hearing,” Noem said, without denying the rumors.
The affair between Noem and Lewandowski, who are married to other people, is considered the worst-kept secret in Washington, D.C. But if Trump decides that Noem’s many misdeeds at DHS (and personal slights to him) have become too much to deal with, the affair will be the least of her problems.