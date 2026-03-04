“Complete Incoherence”: Dems Sound Alarm After Secret Iran Briefing

I just left a classified briefing with the Trump Administration about the war in Iran.



I was worried before, but I’m more worried now. pic.twitter.com/HoSWLVWrR8 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 3, 2026

“I am more fearful than ever after this briefing that we may be putting boots on the ground and that troops from the United States may be necessary to accomplish objectives that the administration seems to have,” Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters. “But I also am no more clear on what the priorities are going to be in the administration going forward.”

Blumenthal: I am more fearful than ever after this briefing, that we may be putting boots on the ground pic.twitter.com/LYyNzE5yiH — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2026

All of this is disturbing and confirms the lack of a plan, except for “death and destruction.” The administration is committed to sinking more and more bombs and military resources into the conflict, and ground troops seem more likely each day. Justifications keep shifting from regime change to ending Iran’s nuclear program, and inside the military, some leaders are trying to push the narrative of a holy war. If senators are worried, the American people should be too.