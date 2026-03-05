Trump Team Freaking Out About Gas Prices Amid Iran War
People “are getting screamed at to find some good news” on the skyrocketing gas prices.
The Trump administration is panicking over oil pricing spikes caused by the war it started on Iran.
An anonymous energy industry executive told Politico that Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a team led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and other top energy advisers on Trump’s team “are getting screamed at to find some good news” regarding bringing down gas prices. “Folks are scrambling for announcements and messaging to counter the narrative” of more expensive gas in the immediate future, the executive added.
The U.S-Israel joint attack on Iran and Iran’s subsequent retaliation on energy facilities across the Middle East has caused crude oil prices to rise by over $10 per barrel, causing pump prices to hit their highest peak since Trump’s inauguration.
Gas was already extremely expensive, even as Trump claimed the opposite. Earlier this week, the president dismissed the entire notion of the spike, stating that “if we have a little high oil prices for a little while, but as soon as this ends, those prices are going to drop, lower than even before.”
“Trump’s war in Iran (which is ‘not a war’) throws affordability out the window. Oil prices spiked this week to the highest since … the last time Trump bombed Iran,” political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen wrote Wednesday on X, referring to another massive spike in oil prices in June 2025. “He knows exactly what he’s doing to you and he doesn’t care.”
But now it seems that the Trump administration is moving more urgently to bring the prices down, even offering the military to protect oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran stated that it’d be bombing any that passed through. And that still may not be enough. Only time will tell how long Americans will put up with Trump losing them money at the gas pump.