Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Goes on Deranged Rant About Dead Soldiers Walking Around

This is the man who’s led us into a new war with Iran.

Donald Trump making a weird face and a hand gesture while speaking at a podium.
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump told America that there were dead people walking around with no arms or legs during his Monday evening speech at a GOP retreat in Florida.

Trump made the perplexing statement while blaming the Iranian regime for violence against American troops, as multiple Western countries have accused Iran for years of supplying their Middle East allies with improvised explosive devices.

“We think they should put a president in or the head of the country that’s going to be able to do something peacefully for a change. They’ve been doing this for 47 years, killing people for 47 years. Whether it’s the barracks or even the SS Cole where they were involved, very strongly, they always denied it,” Trump said. “But they were very strongly involved and all of the people that died through the roadside bombs died and are right now walking around with no legs, no arms. A face that’s been so badly damaged.”

On the one hand, this obviously doesn’t make sense. How could dead people be walking around “right now”? While we can decipher what he meant, we shouldn’t have to. He’s the president, and yet every speech turns into some spaced-out tangent. And while there was a lot of attention on former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity (rightfully so), moments like these deserve as much scrutiny, as they happen constantly.

“This man has access to the nuclear codes,” reporter Jonathan Pie quipped.

As for the attacks Trump references—Western media has long positioned Iran as the kingpin of the so-called “axis of evil,” accusing it of funding Hezbollah and Hamas, and teaching insurgents how to make IEDs in Iraq, among other things. Of course, this leaves out the suffering—both via sanctions and bombings—that the U.S. has caused throughout the entire region, and certainly does not justify this current regime-change war that Trump is touting as a massive success.

“But Israeli pager bombs and all the terrorist attacks they have been involved with are fine. Mass murdering civilians and kids in Gaza with US weapons is also fine. Bombing civilians in Iran is perfectly justified,” author David Icke asked. “It’s only when Iran does it that we have to respond and forget all the stunning numbers that our deadly-duo of the US and Israel have killed and maimed for life. This includes schools and hospitals in Iran and Gaza. Dead school children? Collateral damage, eh?”

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Pete Hegseth Outright Quotes Scripture in Iran War Briefing

The Christian nationalist undertones of this war are getting even more obvious.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gives a briefing.
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth decided to quote scripture to eulogize yet another U.S. soldier who died for no good reason in retaliatory strikes from Iran at his press conference Tuesday morning.

“Having just returned from Dover [Delaware] last night, our troops and their families and the enormous sacrifice that they make is certainly heavy on my mind. So I’ll close with Scripture, drawing strength from Psalm 144.

“Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle. He is my loving God, and my fortress. My stronghold and my deliverer, my shield in whom I take refuge,” he continued, ending the verse before switching to his own prayer.

While it’s a lovely verse traditionally attributed to King David, it does not accurately portray the reality of the situation whatsoever. The United States is the Goliath of this story, along with Israel. The countries’ joint attacks of aggression have killed over 1,200 Iranians, many of them young schoolgirls. Iranian fuel depots were hit so hard that oil rained from the sky in Tehran on Sunday. Seven American service members have died because a president who promised peace sent them to war for money and regime change, not liberation. Listening to Hegseth read Psalm 144 feels like an ominous justification for further aggression rather than a comforting message.

“May the Lord grant unyielding strength and refuge to our warriors, unbreakable protection to them in our homeland, and total victory over those who seek to harm them,” Hegseth concluded. “Amen.”

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Contradicts His Own Defense Secretary on Iran War Timeline

The Trump administration can’t get its story straight on what the plan is for Iran.

President Donald Trump speaks with the media as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on aboard Air Force One
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks with the media as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on aboard Air Force One during a flight from Dover, Delaware, to Miami, on March 7.

Donald Trump doesn’t appear to be on the same page as his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth when it comes to a timetable on the Iran war. 

On Monday evening during a press conference, a reporter asked Trump about his comments earlier Monday stating that the war is “very complete,” in contrast to Hegseth, who said, “This is only just the beginning” on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday. 

“So which is it, and how long should Americans be—” the reporter continued before Trump cut in with his answer.

“Well, I think you could say both. The beginning, it’s the beginning of building a new country. But they certainly, they have no navy, they have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft equipment. It’s all been blown up. They have no radar. They have no telecommunications, and they have no leadership. It’s all gone,” Trump responded. “So you know, you could look at that statement, we could, we could call it a tremendous success right now as we leave here, I could call it, or we could go further, and we’re going to go further.”

On the surface, it looks like Trump wants to downplay ongoing military action while others in the administration like Hegseth, and perhaps Israel, are being somewhat more realistic. The president seems to be trying to put a positive spin on further action, suggesting that the U.S. could also  stabilize oil prices by moving on the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

“I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply,” Trump said Monday. “And if Iran does anything to do that, they’ll get hit at a much, much harder level.”

He reiterated that threat in a Truth Social post, saying that if Iran stops the flow of oil in the strait, “they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.” Trump may be trying to keep international markets stable and the price of gasoline from spiking further, as the war continues to cause wild fluctuations.

Ultimately, though, it’s not the words of Trump, Hegseth, or anyone else that will determine the economic impact of the war. It’s going to be what actually happens on the ground, and whether oil installations keep getting attacked from all sides of this reckless war. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Pete Hegseth Blew Billions on Fruit Basket Stands, Chairs, and Crab

The Defense Department went on a $93 billion spending spree in 2025.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures and makes a winking face while speaking at a podium
AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/Getty Images

The Pentagon spent more money in September—the end of the 2025 fiscal year—than it had in any other year since 2008. But a good chunk of the budget wasn’t used for anything that could be considered a pertinent military expense.

The Defense Department burned through $93 billion that month alone, signing checks left and right in order to dry up its congressionally allocated budget, according to a recent analysis by the government watchdog Open the Books.

There is pressure to spend: If federal agencies don’t use the entirety of their budgets by the end of the fiscal year, then they lose access to that cash forever, potentially putting themselves in a situation where they have to request a reduced budget the following year. But the Pentagon’s long list of luxuries is hardly defensible.

Some of the frivolous September purchases made under Secretary Pete Hegseth’s stewardship include a $98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s home, $5.3 million for Apple devices such as the new iPad, and an astronomical amount of shellfish, including $2 million for Alaskan king crab and $6.9 million worth of lobster tail. (Lobster tail is apparently a favorite of Hegseth’s Pentagon—the department spent more than $7.4 million total on the luxury item in March, May, June, and October.)

In other pricey food purchases, the government decided to drop $15.1 million for ribeye steak (again, just in September), $124,000 for ice cream machines, and $139,224 on 272 orders of doughnuts.

Weeks later, millions of Americans would lose their SNAP benefits amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. More still stand to lose eligibility to the food assistance program thanks to a Republican crusade that added stricter work requirements to the program, piling on paperwork and documentation mandates.

One of the largest bulk expenditures was just for furniture, for which the Pentagon decided to shell out $225 million. That included $12,000 for fruit basket stands, and checks totaling more than $60,000 for Herman Miller recliners. All in all, the agency spent more on furniture in 2025 than it had in over a decade.

In the last five days of September alone, the department blew through $50.1 billion on just grants and contracts. For context, only nine other countries spend that much on the entirety of their defense budget per year. It’s also more than the total military budgets of Canada and Mexico combined.

The federal government had a $1.8 trillion deficit in 2025. Ultimately, the military’s massive expenditures offered up more evidence that the Trump administration has not put any meaningful effort into cracking down on needless government spending, a pledge that Donald Trump has wielded on the campaign trail since 2015.

“Under Secretary Hegseth, the Pentagon has consistently said its mission is to refocus on warfighting and lethality,” Open the Books CEO John Hart said. “Last year, we highlighted the problem of wasteful use-it-or-lose-it year-end spending. We noted that this reform is fully within the secretary’s control and is a historic opportunity to make good on that promise.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Went to War With Iran Because Jared Kushner Is a Fool

Donald Trump’s top two negotiators have no clue what they’re doing.

Jared Kushner gestures while standing at a podium. Steve Witkoff stands to his right.
Ludovic MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Do Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner actually understand nuclear energy enough to describe Iran’s capabilities to Donald Trump, let alone negotiate a nonproliferation agreement with Tehran?

Several nuclear experts have raised questions about the disastrous duo’s technical understanding of uranium enrichment after they presented an assessment of Iran’s Research Reactor that made no sense, MS NOW reported Monday.

For the uninitiated, here’s a crash course in nuclear energy: Most nuclear reactors that produce electricity only require uranium that is enriched to between 3 percent and 5 percent. Highly enriched uranium is anything above 20 percent, and weapons-grade uranium is enriched above 90 percent, according to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

Tehran’s Research Reactor is a 60-year old facility designed to use less than 20 percent enriched uranium, not intended for use outside of research and producing medicine. The Trump administration has claimed, without providing any evidence, that the facility was being used to covertly stockpile uranium that would become weapons-grade. Nuclear experts aren’t buying it.

“An [active] operating reactor cannot be used as storage. I am not aware of this ever having happened,” Claus Montonen, a retired nuclear physicist and board member of the International Network of Engineers and Scientists for Global Responsibility, told MS NOW.

Elena Sokova, the executive director of the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, told MS NOW that the administration’s “confusing and misleading” assessment of the reactor was laden with “technical errors.”

“It mixes up different elements of the nuclear program and their potential proliferation capabilities,” Sokova said. “Research reactors are not capable of doing enrichment of uranium, whether for civil or military purposes.”

Witkoff and Kushner chose not to have nuclear technical experts present during negotiations in Geneva, a senior Middle East diplomat with knowledge of the talks told MS NOW. The United States then chose to skip out on technical talks scheduled for last Monday in Vienna.

Last week, Witkoff offered this defense of his credentials: “I wouldn’t tell you I’m an expert in nuclear, but I’ve learned quite a bit, and I’ve studied it and have read quite a bit about it, and I’m competent to sit at the table and discuss it, and Jared [Kushner] is as well.”

Ahead of Trump’s military campaign in the Middle East, Witkoff claimed that Iran had amassed 460 kilograms of uranium at 60 percent enrichment, enough to potentially make 11 bombs within a few weeks. The Wall Street Journal reported Iran had enough uranium to make 12.

However, during negotiations, Iranians offered to turn over that uranium, the Middle East diplomat told MS NOW. The Iranians told Witkoff and Kushner that they’d only started enriching uranium after Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

A senior Trump official had confirmed that Iranians “talked about turning over material to us.” But talks ended abruptly when the United States launched a joint attack with Israel.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Federal Judge Threatens to Throw Out Alina Habba’s Successors Too

President Trump keeps trying to bypass the Senate in the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alina Habba in the Oval Office of the White House
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Alina Habba

A federal judge has rejected President Trump’s new appointees to the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office, ruling that the president is illegally trying to get around Senate confirmation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann ruled Monday that the three-prosecutor team running the office is leading “unlawfully,” as the Trump administration tries to cite “enormous grants of executive power hidden in the vagaries and silences of the code.”

“Why does the fate of thousands of criminal prosecutions in this district potentially rest on the legitimacy of an unprecedented and byzantine leadership structure?” Brann wrote in his ruling. “The government tells us: The president doesn’t like that he cannot simply appoint whomever he wants.”

Several criminal cases in the district could be thrown out, with “scores of dangerous criminals” possibly able to escape punishment, Brann wrote, because the Trump administration doesn’t want to appoint U.S. attorneys legally—not just in New Jersey, but all around the country.

“The Office of the United States Attorney for at least five other Districts is currently vacant and in each case it appears that the Government is running the office through a delegation of authority to an individual of the Attorney General and President’s unilateral choice,” Brann wrote, noting that in two cases, judges used their legal power to appoint an attorney to fill the vacancy, and Trump fired their picks too.

“In both cases the President fired their selection within hours and [Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche] made combative (and legally incomplete) posts clearly indicating that the Department of Justice would not permit anyone to hold any United States Attorney’s office if that person was not handpicked by the President,” Brann continued.

The whole reason that the New Jersey office was being run by three attorneys was because Trump’s appointment of his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, as U.S. attorney was found to be illegal. Habba, who was set to lose her nomination vote in the Senate, unlawfully stayed past her interim term. She now works for the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., and called Monday’s ruling “ridiculous” on X.

“Judges may continue to try and stop President Trump from carrying out what the American people voted for, but we will not be deterred,” Habba wrote. “The unconstitutionality of this complete overreach into the Executive Branch, time and time again, will not succeed. They would rather have no U.S. Attorney than safety for the people of NJ.”

Ridiculous or not, absent the Senate, Trump’s handpicked prosecutors are going to keep getting rejected by federal judges. Unless the president starts appointing them legally, every federal prosecution is going to be in jeopardy.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Threatens to Kill Iran’s New Supreme Leader Too

President Trump says he’s open to killing Mojtaba Khamenei next.

A demonstrator holds a picture of Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The poster includes smaller photos of Ali Khamenei and Ruhollah Khomeini.
AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator holds a picture of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, along with portraits of his father, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and Iran’s first supreme leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, during a rally in Tehran on March 9.

The Iranian Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei the country’s new supreme leader just a week after the U.S. and Israel assassinated his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other senior officials. Now President Trump wants to kill him too—unless he capitulates to his demands.

“President Trump has told aides he would back the killing of new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if he proves unwilling to cede to U.S. demands, such as ending Iran’s nuclear development,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

“The U.S. has now established an operational doctrine of assassinating a foreign head of state with no congressional declaration and threatening to kill his successor if the successor doesn’t comply with U.S. policy demands,” Christine Villaverde, chair of the advocacy group Anchoring Democracy, wrote on social media.

“‘We’re just gonna keep assassinating a country’s leadership until they appoint someone we like’ is a really novel precedent in international relations and statecraft which I hope the geniuses running the show in DC and Israel fully understand the implications of,” national security analyst John Schindler wrote on X.

Trump has called the younger Khamenei “unacceptable” and “a big mistake.” But killing leader after leader until one decides to bend the knee is far from a plan at all.

Edith Olmsted
/

Kristi Noem’s Parting Gift to DHS: Thousands of Trucks They Can’t Use

ICE is quietly trying to get rid of the trucks, which were ordered by former Deputy Director Madison Sheahan.

Former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan gestures and speaks at a podium
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan

The Department of Homeland Security is trying to hide hundreds of ICE-mobiles they can’t actually use to detain immigrants.

ICE’s former deputy director, Madison Sheahan, wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on 2,500 vehicles custom-wrapped to say “ICE” on the side, three sources told the Washington Examiner. The gaudy cars feature massive ICE logos, red stripes, and a golden decal of President Donald Trump’s name on the back window.

The vehicles first appeared in a DHS video intended to make ICE look cool. But a fleet of ostentatious cars are useless to Trump’s masked militia, which typically disappears people using unmarked vehicles.

“It’s ridiculous because you don’t want to advertise what you’re doing,” one person told the Examiner. “We’re just hiding them in a parking garage somewhere because we don’t want to drive them. Who wants to drive the marked vehicles?”

A second person familiar with the matter said the marked cars are being used for custodial pickups and transfers. That’s really all they’re good for.

It seems that the 28-year-old Kristi Noem handpicked to oversee ICE’s billion-dollar budget may have wasted millions of dollars. DHS spent $1.5 million on 25 new sports utility vehicles in November, and later paid an additional $174,000 to $230,000 to get them delivered. Sheahan went so far as to request an upgrade for most of the agency’s fleet from unmarked cars to the flashy new ones. Perhaps she had imagined that ICE would act as a kind of police, and not the president’s untrained extrajudicial paramilitary.

Sheahan left her role last month to pursue a congressional campaign. Since her departure, DHS has been scrambling to receive the rest of the vehicles unwrapped. Sheahan’s apparent mentor Noem was unceremoniously fired last week.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Goes After 2020 Voting Records in Second Swing State

Experts worry that Donald Trump is trying to create an excuse to take over midterm elections in battleground areas.

Donald Trump looks up while standing with reporters on Air Force One.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The White House is working to dredge up another election conspiracy with eight months on the clock until midterms.

The Trump administration subpoenaed records related to the 2020 presidential election Monday from Maricopa County, Arizona.

Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson wrote on X that he had complied with a federal grand jury subpoena to turn over records of the county audit to federal authorities.

“The FBI has the records. Any other report is fake news,” Peterson wrote, responding to a post in which Donald Trump said the development was “great!” Peterson is currently running to be Arizona’s attorney general, though his candidacy is reportedly in doubt due to the state’s “zombie laws,” which require candidates to have recently practiced law before they announce their candidacy.

Officials in Maricopa County, however, had no idea what Peterson was talking about.

Jason Berry, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, told the Phoenix-area radio station KJZZ that the board had not received a subpoena.

“Maricopa County runs elections in accordance with the law. We have not received a subpoena at this time but will cooperate if that were to occur,” Berry said.

The Maricopa County recorder’s office also said it had not received a subpoena, referring questions back to Peterson.

It’s the second state at which the administration has recently taken aim as it continues to sow doubt over Donald Trump’s major political loss. In December, Attorney General Pam Bondi sued Fulton County officials in Georgia, demanding that they turn over “all used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files.”

Weeks later, the FBI raided an elections office outside of Atlanta.

The Georgia suit was filed the same day as the DOJ announced legal action against four more states—Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada—in a sweeping national effort to access sensitive voter data.

Since Trump first planted the seeds of doubt about the results of the 2020 election, a litany of his allies have continued to tend and water the theory—so much so that within a handful of years, refusing to admit that Trump ever lost to Joe Biden has become a fealty test for MAGA membership.

Both Maricopa County and Fulton County have played major roles in Trump’s political conspiracy. But there is no doubt: Trump lost that election by a landslide, coming up short by 38 electoral votes. More evidence that Trump did not win includes the fact that he was not inaugurated in 2021, and did not serve a day as president until he was reelected in 2024.

But for anyone still in doubt, know that the theory has been thoroughly debunked by the president’s own appointees. Trump’s last attorney general, Bill Barr, announced in 2022 that despite an intensive, multi-agency investigation, no evidence of widespread fraud had been discovered that supported the president’s wild claims.

Yet the theory—and Trump’s vast cadre of yes men—persist. Late last year, Trump granted “full, complete, and unconditional” pardons for dozens of the alleged co-conspirators that helped fuel the scheme, including disgraced New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Boris Epshteyn, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and 72 others.

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Ousted Republican NTSB Member Rejects White House Story on His Firing

J. Todd Inman says his firing was “a political hit job.”

J. Todd Inman wearing an NTSB jacket.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
J. Todd Inman of the National Transportation Safety Board during a hearing on January 27 in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump has fired a Republican member of the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, accusing him of misconduct on the job.

J. Todd Inman was fired late last week and said he was given no explanation why. On Monday, the White House released a statement accusing him of “inappropriate alcohol use on the job, harassment of staff, misuse of government resources, and failure to attend at least half of NTSB meetings,” saying he was “lawfully removed” due to “highly concerning reports.”

“The Trump administration remains committed to maintaining safety and security for Americans in the air and on the ground,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement.

Inman, meanwhile, told The Washington Post that it was all made up.

“I categorically deny the false allegations made in the White House statement,” Inman said. “It has become increasingly obvious this action was a political hit job. While not my original intent I look forward to defending my reputation against those responsible with every legal means possible.”

Inman didn’t tell the Post why he said his firing was political, but he had represented the NTSB at news conferences since an American Airlines flight crashed in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of Trump’s second term.

Last May, Trump fired another member of the NTSB, vice chair Alvin Brown, who was appointed by President Biden. Brown is suing the Trump administration over his ouster, arguing that Trump didn’t have the authority to fire him, even as the Senate confirmed his replacement, John DeLeeuw, last month. The Supreme Court is expected to rule in favor of the Trump administration. Will Inman sue as well?

