Trump Goes on Deranged Rant About Dead Soldiers Walking Around

“We think they should put a president in or the head of the country that’s going to be able to do something peacefully for a change. They’ve been doing this for 47 years, killing people for 47 years. Whether it’s the barracks or even the SS Cole where they were involved, very strongly, they always denied it,” Trump said. “But they were very strongly involved and all of the people that died through the roadside bombs died and are right now walking around with no legs, no arms. A face that’s been so badly damaged.”

Trump: All of the people that died through the roadside bombs. Died and are right now walking around with no legs. pic.twitter.com/0TMemHeQyL — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2026

On the one hand, this obviously doesn’t make sense. How could dead people be walking around “right now”? While we can decipher what he meant, we shouldn’t have to. He’s the president, and yet every speech turns into some spaced-out tangent. And while there was a lot of attention on former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity (rightfully so), moments like these deserve as much scrutiny, as they happen constantly.



“This man has access to the nuclear codes,” reporter Jonathan Pie quipped.