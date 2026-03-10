Trump Goes on Deranged Rant About Dead Soldiers Walking Around
This is the man who’s led us into a new war with Iran.
President Donald Trump told America that there were dead people walking around with no arms or legs during his Monday evening speech at a GOP retreat in Florida.
Trump made the perplexing statement while blaming the Iranian regime for violence against American troops, as multiple Western countries have accused Iran for years of supplying their Middle East allies with improvised explosive devices.
“We think they should put a president in or the head of the country that’s going to be able to do something peacefully for a change. They’ve been doing this for 47 years, killing people for 47 years. Whether it’s the barracks or even the SS Cole where they were involved, very strongly, they always denied it,” Trump said. “But they were very strongly involved and all of the people that died through the roadside bombs died and are right now walking around with no legs, no arms. A face that’s been so badly damaged.”
On the one hand, this obviously doesn’t make sense. How could dead people be walking around “right now”? While we can decipher what he meant, we shouldn’t have to. He’s the president, and yet every speech turns into some spaced-out tangent. And while there was a lot of attention on former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity (rightfully so), moments like these deserve as much scrutiny, as they happen constantly.
“This man has access to the nuclear codes,” reporter Jonathan Pie quipped.
As for the attacks Trump references—Western media has long positioned Iran as the kingpin of the so-called “axis of evil,” accusing it of funding Hezbollah and Hamas, and teaching insurgents how to make IEDs in Iraq, among other things. Of course, this leaves out the suffering—both via sanctions and bombings—that the U.S. has caused throughout the entire region, and certainly does not justify this current regime-change war that Trump is touting as a massive success.
“But Israeli pager bombs and all the terrorist attacks they have been involved with are fine. Mass murdering civilians and kids in Gaza with US weapons is also fine. Bombing civilians in Iran is perfectly justified,” author David Icke asked. “It’s only when Iran does it that we have to respond and forget all the stunning numbers that our deadly-duo of the US and Israel have killed and maimed for life. This includes schools and hospitals in Iran and Gaza. Dead school children? Collateral damage, eh?”