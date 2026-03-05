Kristi Noem Hosts Event With Zero Clue That Trump Just Fired Her

At one point, Noem teased Trump’s plan to unveil his “Shield of the Americas” policy on Saturday, where he would be joined by other Cabinet secretaries to discuss his plan to combat cartels and drug trafficking. She was seemingly unaware that Trump had reassigned her as the program’s “special envoy.”

Noem repeatedly spoke about her upcoming work as DHS secretary as if her schedule had not just been cleared. She promised to meet with New York state sheriffs “real soon” and said she’d “continue to talk” to governors and state legislators about coordinating with federal immigration enforcement. While Noem may be in office until the end of March, her repeated commitments sounded surreal given that she’d just been sacked.

“I hope you have fun, I’m sorry I can’t stick around,” she said at the end of her speech, pausing for a brief photo-op and then rushing off stage.