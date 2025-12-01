Trump’s Idiot Lawyer Alina Habba Is out of a Job Yet Again

The appeals court agreed with a lower court’s ruling that Habba was given the U.S. attorney position through a “novel series of legal and personnel moves” and was not legally able to take the job.

“It is apparent that the current administration has been frustrated by some of the legal and political barriers to getting its appointees in place,” Judge D. Michael Fisher, appointed by former President George W. Bush, wrote in the court’s 32-page opinion. “Its efforts to elevate its preferred candidate for U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, to the role of Acting U.S. Attorney demonstrate the difficulties it has faced—yet the citizens of New Jersey and the loyal employees in the U.S. Attorney’s Office deserve some clarity and stability.”

Habba was supposed to be booted from her position over the summer, as New Jersey federal judges decided to refuse to extend her 120-day appointment as U.S. attorney. But the Trump administration fired Desiree Grace, the U.S. attorney first assistant and Habba’s planned successor, before Habba’s appointment ended, leaving the role vacant. It then made Habba first assistant, allowing her to take the role of acting U.S. attorney without a Senate confirmation.