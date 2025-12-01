Trump’s Idiot Lawyer Alina Habba Is out of a Job Yet Again
An appeals court has just overruled the president.
It looks like President Trump’s former lawyer Alina Habba is getting fired—again.
On Monday, a judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit voted 3–0 to disqualify Habba as interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.
The appeals court agreed with a lower court’s ruling that Habba was given the U.S. attorney position through a “novel series of legal and personnel moves” and was not legally able to take the job.
“It is apparent that the current administration has been frustrated by some of the legal and political barriers to getting its appointees in place,” Judge D. Michael Fisher, appointed by former President George W. Bush, wrote in the court’s 32-page opinion. “Its efforts to elevate its preferred candidate for U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, to the role of Acting U.S. Attorney demonstrate the difficulties it has faced—yet the citizens of New Jersey and the loyal employees in the U.S. Attorney’s Office deserve some clarity and stability.”
Habba was supposed to be booted from her position over the summer, as New Jersey federal judges decided to refuse to extend her 120-day appointment as U.S. attorney. But the Trump administration fired Desiree Grace, the U.S. attorney first assistant and Habba’s planned successor, before Habba’s appointment ended, leaving the role vacant. It then made Habba first assistant, allowing her to take the role of acting U.S. attorney without a Senate confirmation.
The Trump administration bent over backward to try to get Habba the permanent U.S attorney position because it knows she’ll be a mindlessly loyal foot soldier.
As Trump’s personal lawyer, Habba unsuccessfully defended him in his Stormy Daniels hush-money and E. Jean Carroll defamation cases. In her first 120 days as U.S. attorney, she drew public ire for claiming that the thousands of military veterans indiscriminately fired by DOGE were simply unfit and for attempting to prosecute Newark Mayor Ras Baraka for trying to enter a local ICE detention center. She has operated as an absolute partisan—but now she’s out of a job.
This story has been updated.