Daily Cost of Trump’s Iran War Will Blow Your Mind

“So which is it, and how long should Americans be—” the reporter continued before Trump cut in with his answer.

“Well, I think you could say both. The beginning, it’s the beginning of building a new country. But they certainly, they have no navy, they have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft equipment. It’s all been blown up. They have no radar. They have no telecommunications, and they have no leadership. It’s all gone,” Trump responded. “So you know, you could look at that statement, we could, we could call it a tremendous success right now as we leave here, I could call it, or we could go further, and we’re going to go further.”

Q: You said the war is 'very complete.' But your defense secretary says 'this is just the beginning.' So which is it?



TRUMP: You could say both pic.twitter.com/4orXm5ZM4b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2026

On the surface, it looks like Trump wants to downplay ongoing military action while others in the administration like Hegseth, and perhaps Israel, are being somewhat more realistic. The president seems to be trying to put a positive spin on further action, suggesting that the U.S. could also stabilize oil prices by moving on the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.