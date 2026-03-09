Fox News Apologizes After Lying About Trump Honoring Dead Troops
Fox News aired old footage of Donald Trump after he was criticized for his attire at the dignified transfer ceremony.
Fox News does not air reality.
The conservative broadcaster caused uproar on Sunday when it showed footage of a December 2025 dignified transfer rather than the one honoring six U.S. soldiers recently killed in Kuwait. The big difference: Donald Trump dared to don his own merch—a white-and-gold USA baseball cap—for the funereal procession that took place over the weekend, an exploitative fashion faux pas that was apparently too egregious for the network to air.
But the error forced Fox & Friends weekend co-host Griff Jenkins to apologize.
“We want to acknowledge a mistake made earlier on our program,” Jenkins said. “During our coverage of yesterday’s dignified transfer, we inadvertently aired video from an older dignified transfer instead of the ceremony that took place yesterday. We deeply regret the error and extend our respect and condolences to the servicemembers’ families.”
So far, seven U.S. soldiers have lost their lives fighting Iran. The six service members honored in the weekend ceremony were Capt. Cody Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan Coady, 20; Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of the 103rd Sustainment Command.
“All American heroes,” Jenkins said.
The Pentagon announced Sunday that a seventh troop had been killed when Iran struck a Saudi military base on March 1. The seventh troop has not yet been identified.
Exactly how the network could have mistaken the event is not clear, considering that the broadcasting software used to pull clips for air sorts them chronologically. Beyond that, Fox News is the largest media company in America—they should know how to put together a show. If they don’t, then the network’s morbid flub warrants scrutiny of all their broadcasts, and whether the conservative machine is capable of documenting and relaying the real world.
Trump’s casual disregard for American troops, however, has been going on for years. He has requested that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades; refused to visit a World War II graveyard; derided deceased soldiers as “suckers” and “losers”; and claimed that the Presidential Medal of Freedom he awarded to one of his billionaire donors was “much better” than the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor. Trump doesn’t have any military experience of his own, however, thanks to a conveniently timed bone-spur diagnosis that helped him skirt the Vietnam War draft in 1968.
Meanwhile, the president is privately warming to the idea of deploying U.S. troops on the ground in Iran, showing “serious interest” to the possibility of keeping a small contingent there for “specific strategic purposes,” reported NBC News. Trump’s vision for Iran involves controlling the government, securing its uranium, and leeching off its oil supply, similar to how the White House infiltrated Venezuela in January, according to internal sources that spoke with NBC.