Trump Seems to Be Selling National Security Briefing Details to Fans
In a fundraising email, a Donald Trump–affiliated super PAC offered the highest bidders “unfiltered updates on the threats facing America.”
The president is leveraging his position as commander in chief for another moneymaking scheme.
An eyebrow-raising fundraising email was circulated Thursday by a Trump-affiliated super PAC, promising supporters a “National Security Briefing Membership” in exchange for their cash.
It was sent by the fundraising subsidiary of Donald Trump’s primary leadership PAC, Never Surrender, which emerged from the ashes of his 2024 campaign committee. The note, nonetheless, is phrased as though it were written by Trump himself, and links out to Trump’s merchandising website.
The email offered access to “private national security briefings” and “unfiltered updates on the threats facing America.”
“These final spots are reserved for my strongest supporters (YOU’RE ONE OF THEM!). This is no ordinary membership,” the message reads. “As a National Security Briefing Member, you’ll receive my private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America. The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.
“You’ll get the inside scoop DIRECT from me, President Trump, the leader who’s rebuilt the greatest military in history and put America First like no one else,” it continued.
The bizarre and unprecedented offer comes as formal components of the Trump administration tamper with press access to official briefings regarding the Iran war, choking the flow of information to the public.
Yet it’s far from the first time that Trump has attempted to use his power and political prestige to milk money from his base. Trump’s long list of election-year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, which was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by its MAGA superintendent.
Trump also took the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social public and stamped his name on a new cryptocurrency platform headed by his two sons, Eric and Don Jr., which even the president’s allies criticized as a “huge mistake.”
The grift has continued into his presidency. This week, Trump’s meme coin advertised an opportunity for investors to actually meet him in person—though the billed April 25 gathering at Mar-a-Lago is not actually on the president’s schedule, according to a White House official who spoke with Politico. Instead, Trump is slated to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner for the first time.