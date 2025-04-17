Trump’s FCC Chief Tries to Warp News Coverage of Wrongly Deported Man

His statement also quoted a different post from Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung decrying the lack of media coverage for an alleged victim of murder by a totally different immigrant, as the Trump administration seeks to conflate the two stories.

Carr’s attack seems to be threatening a news network with penalties for coverage he doesn’t like, a disturbing attack on freedom of the press from a government official who is supposed to be protecting the constitutional right. In fact, with no trace of irony, Carr’s previous X post praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio for “smashing the censorship cartel and restoring free speech rights to Americans.”

The entire Trump administration has been hell-bent on defying a Supreme Court order and refusing to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. They’ve compared him to Osama bin Laden and tried to paint him as an abusive husband, a claim that his U.S. citizen wife has rebutted. On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed to have new evidence against Abrego Garcia—but it was nothing more than a rehash of the hearsay Trump officials were already citing.