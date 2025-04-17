Trump’s FCC Chief Tries to Warp News Coverage of Wrongly Deported Man
The Federal Communications Commission chief is joining Trump’s efforts to smear Kilmar Abrego Garcia, in a troubling attempt to control the media.
The head of the FCC, Brandon Carr, attacked NBC’s parent company, Comcast, in an X post over its coverage of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the Trump administration has repeatedly accused of being a violent gang member despite admitting in court that he was accidentally deported to El Salvador.
In his post, Carr repeated Trump’s accusations—which have not been proven in court—and insinuated that Comcast was violating federal law, taking aim at its broadcast licensing and accusing the company of “news distortion.”
His statement also quoted a different post from Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung decrying the lack of media coverage for an alleged victim of murder by a totally different immigrant, as the Trump administration seeks to conflate the two stories.
Carr’s attack seems to be threatening a news network with penalties for coverage he doesn’t like, a disturbing attack on freedom of the press from a government official who is supposed to be protecting the constitutional right. In fact, with no trace of irony, Carr’s previous X post praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio for “smashing the censorship cartel and restoring free speech rights to Americans.”
The entire Trump administration has been hell-bent on defying a Supreme Court order and refusing to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. They’ve compared him to Osama bin Laden and tried to paint him as an abusive husband, a claim that his U.S. citizen wife has rebutted. On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed to have new evidence against Abrego Garcia—but it was nothing more than a rehash of the hearsay Trump officials were already citing.
For his part, Carr has been attacking Comcast and NBC for weeks, announcing an investigation into Comcast’s diversity, equity, and inclusion practices just weeks into Trump’s presidency. And he has the full blessing of Trump, who is pushing his own vendettas against media outlets such as CBS News at the moment.
But if Carr and Trump want the news to stop attacking their disregard of a Supreme Court order, attacking the media won’t help. The quickest way to get the news to stop focusing on Abrego Garcia is to do the right thing and return him to the U.S.