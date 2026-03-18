“Where Did You Smell War?”: DHS Nominee Crashes Out on Stolen Valor
Senator Markwayne Mullin struggled to explain his travel and his claims of military service.
Senator Markwayne Mullin tripped over himself Wednesday while explaining his alleged combat experience during his Senate committee confirmation hearing to become the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Michigan Senator Gary Peters questioned Mullin about his several “confusing” public statements suggesting he was involved in combat overseas despite never having enlisted, including his recent remark on the “smell of war.”
“Before your time in Congress, other than on vacations with your family, have you ever travelled to a foreign country?” Peters asked.
“No,” Mullin replied.
“You’ve never travelled to a foreign country?” Peters asked.
“Outside of vacation, or mission work? No,” Mullin said.
“Your FBI report does show some travel,” Peters said, claiming Mullin had marked trips to Georgia and Azerbaijan that were not for tourism purposes.
Mullin explained that it was “well documented” that in August of 2021, he traveled abroad to “go get the Americans out of Afghanistan.” It should come as no surprise that this mission was a complete failure. Mullin attempted to enter Afghanistan by way of Greece and Tajikistan, but was reportedly denied access. At the time, Mullin said that he was asked to accompany “Delta [Force] guys,” despite his lack of military training.
“So, you have travelled overseas, despite your previous comment,” Peters said.
Mullin offered to clear up the misunderstanding, and began to describe an official—and classified—trip he took in 2015 while he was a member of Congress.
“I was asked to train with a very small contingency and go to a certain area, which was scheduled for 2016. During that time I was asked to go through, had to meet certain training qualifications,” he said, adding: “I have spoke in general about my experiences, but I have never spoken specifically on details, on dates, or on the mission.”
(Of course, it seems he has alluded to it more than once.)
Mullin claimed that a letter from Peters requesting information about his travel had specifically stated he did not have to claim any official trips he’d taken as a member of Congress.
Peters pressed him on where he’d been sent, but Mullin refused to say.
“In the FBI report I asked, ‘Is there anything in that report that is classified?’ That you are involved in any kind of classified operation at all. And there is none,” the Michigan Democrat said.
“It also said ‘excluding official duties,’” Mullin said, refusing again to answer.
“So, where did you smell war?” Peters asked.
“Sir, I just said that this was classified. And the dates, locations, and mission, I’ve never spoken specifically details about.”
“Well, we can get that information,” Peters replied, insisting he would determine whether Mullin was portraying himself truthfully.