“Worthless Pile of Sh*t”: Trump Voter Rips Into Him Over Iran War
Donald Trump’s supporters are tired of his broken promises.
You want to know how Donald Trump’s disastrous war in Iran is going? One of the president’s own supporters just called him a “worthless pile of shit.”
During a segment about the response to rising gas prices on NBC’s Meet the Press NOW Tuesday, politics reporter Jonathan Allen spoke to Pennsylvania resident Amanda Robbins at a gas station in Millersburg.
“If you could say something to President Trump and he was gonna hear you right now what would it be?” Allen asked.
“You are a worthless pile of shit,” Robbins said.
“And you voted for him how many times?”
“Three times. That was my bad, apparently I’m an idiot,” she said.
Allen spoke to three other Trump voters who said they were willing to pay slightly higher gas prices, either because they believed in the cause of the war or they trusted Trump. Millersburg is located in a swing district in a swing state that Trump won in 2024. In Pennsylvania, the price of gas Monday was $3.76, up more than 60 cents from a month ago.
As Trump’s supporters have turned on him, the president is lashing out against his critics.
“THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World,” Trump wrote in a lengthy rant on Truth Social Sunday. “MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing.”
Of course, Trump ran on a promise of no more wars and America First—before launching an increasingly expensive military campaign in Iran at Israel’s bidding. Is it any surprise that people are saying MAGA is dead?