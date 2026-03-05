The Five Craziest Things Trump’s New Pick for DHS Secretary Has Said

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin @SenMullin just stood up and tried to fight labor leader Sean O'Brien @TeamsterSOB at a Senate Help Committee hearing after reading his tweet where O'Brien says he'd take him "any time, any place." pic.twitter.com/8oiPSNZJV8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2023

2. He admitted to giving President Trump “cover” from Epstein files scrutiny .

Last summer, Mullin and Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego each put forth a resolution on the Epstein files that they claimed was transparent. While Gallego called for the DOJ to release all files in full without caveat, Mullin called on the department to release “all credible information” related specifically to Epstein’s sealed legal proceedings.

“I’m sure this would be handled just like any other thing [the Democrats] have tried to go after like the baseless impeachments. Or the bases—baseless special counsels. Or the unbelievable amount of charges they tried to file against the president,” Mullin said while objecting to Gallego’s resolution. “I’m sure this would be handled the exact same way. What we’re simply wanting to do here, is give [Trump] cover.”

Mullin blocking Gallego resolution calling for release of the Epstein files: What we’re simply trying to do is give [Trump] cover pic.twitter.com/QzxffE821Z — Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2025

a very racist man (she’s a woman) 3. He called the the mayor of Washington, D.C.

During an interview on Fox News last summer, Mullin criticized D.C.’s “very racist mayor” for making Donald Trump’s authoritarian takeover of the nation’s capital about race.