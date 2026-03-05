The Five Craziest Things Trump’s New Pick for DHS Secretary Has Said
Who is Markwayne Mullin, the new nominee for homeland security secretary?
On Thursday, President Trump announced that Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin is his nominee to replace Kristi Noem as Department of Homeland Security secretary. A hardcore MAGA acolyte, Mullin is known for blind, raging loyalty to President Trump and the movement.
Here are five extreme moments that demonstrate that:
1. Mullin tried to get into fist fight with union leader in Senate hearing
In 2023, Mullin questioned Teamsters head Sean O’Brien over his negative tweets about him, in which he called the senator a “clown” and a “fraud.”
“Sir, this is a time, this is a place, if you want to run your mouth we can be two consenting adults and finish it here,” Mullin said.
“OK, that’s fine. Perfect,” responded International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien.
“You want to do it now?” Mullin asked. “Stand your butt up then.”
“You stand your butt up, big guy,” retorted O’Brien.
Senator Bernie Sanders was eventually able to deescalate the situation, shouting “You’re a United States senator, sit down,” boomed Sanders. “This is a hearing. God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress.” Mullin later posted a picture of himself cleaning his guns on X.
2. He admitted to giving President Trump “cover” from Epstein files scrutiny.
Last summer, Mullin and Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego each put forth a resolution on the Epstein files that they claimed was transparent. While Gallego called for the DOJ to release all files in full without caveat, Mullin called on the department to release “all credible information” related specifically to Epstein’s sealed legal proceedings.
“I’m sure this would be handled just like any other thing [the Democrats] have tried to go after like the baseless impeachments. Or the bases—baseless special counsels. Or the unbelievable amount of charges they tried to file against the president,” Mullin said while objecting to Gallego’s resolution. “I’m sure this would be handled the exact same way. What we’re simply wanting to do here, is give [Trump] cover.”
3. He called the the mayor of Washington, D.C. a very racist man (she’s a woman)
During an interview on Fox News last summer, Mullin criticized D.C.’s “very racist mayor” for making Donald Trump’s authoritarian takeover of the nation’s capital about race.
“And people may get eyebrows when I raise that, but he is the one that brings in race into the conversation, so he’s the one that’s pointing the fingers at it, and when you point one finger you got three pointing back at ya,” Mullin said. “But for him to say that, and flat out lie to the American people, he knows exactly what’s happening.”
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is a Black woman, and never said that the takeover was about race.
4. Mullin called the U.S. operation in Iran a “war”—then took it back and called it a “misspoke”
“This is war, and we’re taking out the threat,” he said earlier this week, when asked if more top Iranian officials were at risk from future strikes after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “And if you’re part of the threat, then you’re a target,” Mullin said.
“You’ll concede this is war?” a reporter clarified.
“We haven’t declared war,” Mullin said, directly contradicting the first three words he said seconds ago. “That was a misspoke.”
5. Mullin confused who the U.S. president is twice
Mullin called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth the president twice while trying to wax poetic about war on Fox News.
“War is ugly, it smells bad, and if anybody’s ever been there and been able to smell the war that’s happened around you and taste it and fill it in your nostrils and hear it, it’s something that you’ll never forget, and it’s ugly,” he said. Mullin has never been to war.
“And fortunately, you have President Hegseth—or I say President Hegseth—Secretary Hegseth, that has got a great relationship with President Trump, and President Hegseth’s been there. He’s done that.”