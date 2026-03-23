Trump, 79, Falls Asleep in Memphis Task Force Meeting
The president struggled to keep his eyes open in a meeting meant to highlight all his achievements.
President Donald Trump was spotted struggling to stay awake even while his sycophants showered him with praise.
While attending a crime-stopping task force Monday aimed at curbing crime in Memphis, Tennessee, Trump appeared to doze off.
The 79-year-old president tried desperately to keep his eyes open while hearing about the rates of gunshot victims.
While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ranted about Trump steering the United States off of a “perpetual course of decline,” the president’s eyelids fluttered and closed.
When he wasn’t drifting off into a dreamless daze, Trump’s remarks ranged from incoherent to problematic.
At one point, Trump joked about moving to Tennessee. “I love it. You never know what that is, you know, you just have a relationship with a state. It’s a lot safer than relationships with other things, I can tell you as a politician,” he joked. Earlier, Trump suggested that it had been Hegseth’s idea to wage war against Iran.
Trump has repeatedly been spotted dozing off during press conferences and signings, and even admitted that he’d grabbed some shut-eye during Cabinet meetings because they were “boring as hell.”