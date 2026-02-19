Trump Bored to Sleep During Board of Peace Launch
The president couldn’t keep his eyes open in front of several international leaders.
President Trump has once again dozed off on camera at his own event.
Footage shows Trump looking extremely drowsy at his inaugural “Board of Peace” meeting on Thursday at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. His eyelids grew heavy during Major General Jasper Jeffers III’s presentation, and if he didn’t fall asleep completely, he at least looked incredibly disinterested in his own creation.
Trump continued to doze as several international dignitaries spoke.
The “bored of peace” jokes write themselves.
This is only the most recent instance of Trump’s drowsiness getting the best of him. The 79-year-old’s eyes were completely shut at multiple points of his whole-milk legislation signing ceremony last month. He struggled to stay awake during a marijuana rescheduling executive order signing, looked absolutely exhausted at his own Cabinet meeting in December, and fell asleep once again at a Rwanda–Democratic Republic of the Congo peace agreement signing.
This is clearly a pattern of behavior that wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the average 79-year-old man, but this is the president. Questions of cognitive decline and fitness for office are valid, and should be raised as midterms approach.