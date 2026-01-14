Trump, 79, Falls Asleep in Weird Press Conference About Milk
New year, same old Trump.
President Trump once again appeared to doze off on camera during a milk legislation signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
The president’s eyes were completely shut at multiple points of the ceremony. He can be seen looking drowsily on as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins drones on about milk, while flanked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Housing Secretary Ben Carson.
This would mark at least the third time since December that Trump has seemed to doze off during a televised event, although it may have been his first on-camera nap of the new year.
After he woke up, Trump signed legislation allowing public schools to serve whole and 2 percent milk, reversing an Obama-era policy that limited schools to fat-free or low-fat options.
He then went on to clarify how to spell “whole milk.” “It’s actually a legal definition—‘whole milk.’ And it’s whole with a w, for those of you that have a problem.”