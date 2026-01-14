Trump, 79, Falls Asleep in Weird Press Conference About Milk

This would mark at least the third time since December that Trump has seemed to doze off during a televised event, although it may have been his first on-camera nap of the new year.

uh oh -- Trump's eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/6pQaQhNB6H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026

After he woke up, Trump signed legislation allowing public schools to serve whole and 2 percent milk, reversing an Obama-era policy that limited schools to fat-free or low-fat options.

He then went on to clarify how to spell “whole milk.” “It’s actually a legal definition—‘whole milk.’ And it’s whole with a w, for those of you that have a problem.”