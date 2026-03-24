Oklahoma’s New Republican Senator Is an Oil Exec MAGA Hates
He’s been a called a “Never Trump” Republican.
An oil executive accused of being a “Never Trump” Republican will be filling Markwayne Mullin’s Senate seat in Oklahoma.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that Alan Armstrong, executive chairman of the board of natural gas pipeline firm Williams Companies, will replace Mullin as the latter assumes his position as Secretary of Homeland Security.
Armstrong is expected to be sworn in Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story.