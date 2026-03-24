Lauren Boebert Hit With Brutal Fact-Check on Airport Chaos
The Colorado representative doesn’t seem to understand what’s happening with the TSA shortages.
She accompanied the post with a shaky 18-second clip of herself reiterating what she’d already written, with an additional dig at Democrats for creating “three-plus hour wait times” at other airports.
Of course, Democrats have put forward a grand total of eight bills to fund the Transportation Security Administration. All have been roundly rejected by Republicans and President Donald Trump because they don’t reinstate funding for the whole of the Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE.
Republican Senator John Kennedy even admitted on Fox News Monday that Trump had nixed a plan that would fund TSA and not ICE.
But that wasn’t even the biggest gaffe of the tweet. That was the fact that there are currently no ICE agents working in the Minneapolis airport. Boebert was quickly hit with a community note that pointed this out.
“Apparently you can ‘make this stuff up!!’” one user wrote.
Wait times are indeed less than five minutes at the airport, speaking to the dedication of the unpaid TSA workers in Minneapolis.