Lauren Boebert Hit With Brutal Fact-Check on Airport Chaos

She accompanied the post with a shaky 18-second clip of herself reiterating what she’d already written, with an additional dig at Democrats for creating “three-plus hour wait times” at other airports.

You can’t make this stuff up!!



ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes!



Called it!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cpeD9hC45q — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 23, 2026

Of course, Democrats have put forward a grand total of eight bills to fund the Transportation Security Administration. All have been roundly rejected by Republicans and President Donald Trump because they don’t reinstate funding for the whole of the Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE.

Republican Senator John Kennedy even admitted on Fox News Monday that Trump had nixed a plan that would fund TSA and not ICE.