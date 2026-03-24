Stephen Miller Caught in Long Sigh as Trump Speaks About Iran War

“Prince Mohammed has argued that the United States should consider putting troops in Iran to seize energy infrastructure and force the government out of power,” the Times reported. Saudi officials deny the claim that the prince wants the war to continue.

Trump has shown all 79 years of age in his comments about the war. He has claimed he can end things pretty much whenever, that the U.S. needs NATO allies to help, that we actually don’t need NATO at all, and that we have already won the war. On Monday, Iran flatly denied Trump’s claims that the two countries had held “productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities.” In short, the president is waffling at a level that would make IHOP proud.

And now MBS is in Trump’s ear, reportedly telling him to escalate. Saudi Arabia sees even a debilitated Iran as a “a grave and direct security threat,” according to the Times. If Trump pulls out without completely destroying Iran’s government and military, the Saudis worry that Iran will retaliate against them.