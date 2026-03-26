Republicans’ 11th Hour Gerrymandering Plot Flops in Another Red State
Republicans just got some bad news ahead of the midterm elections.
After Democrats snagged a likely House seat in Salt Lake City County, Utah, in February, the GOP was furious. Republicans control all four House districts in Utah, and despite about 40 percent of residents voting Democrat in 2024, they considered losing even one unacceptable.
The new maps led to GOP lawmakers launching a petition to try and put the anti-gerrymandering law that had created the Democratic district back on the ballot, where it could be overturned.
We can now safely say the petition has flopped.
But it was close! The Republican group behind the petition spent $4.35 million on “professional signature gathering,” per Deseret News, and recruited powerful allies such as Turning Point Action, Donald Trump Jr., and the president himself.
The petition required valid signatures from 8 percent of voters across the state—141,000 at minimum. The GOP cleared this mark easily, attaining roughly 170,000.
But the petition also needed at least 8 percent of signatures in 26 out of Utah’s 29 state Senate districts, to show that voters across the state wanted the issue brought to the ballot. It was here that Republicans failed. After a nonprofit backing the new maps, Better Boundaries, convinced about 7,000 voters to remove their names from the petition, it fell just short of the 26-district threshold.
The redistricting wars were kicked off by President Trump’s call last June for state leaders to gerrymander their maps to benefit Republicans. It’s pivotal that Democrats battle back through their own gerrymandering if they are to regain the House and Senate in the midterms. Since 2025, Republicans have redistricted in an attempt to add seats in Texas, North Carolina, and Missouri. Dems have countered through redistricting in California and now, officially, in Utah.
Trump may add an extra layer of complication to the midterms by suppressing the vote before them and attempting to overturn the results if his party loses. We can only hope the public’s general lack of support for the Trump administration will be strong enough that Democrats can pull through.