MAGA Furious as Trump Restores Planned Parenthood Funding
The Trump administration is restoring grants to Planned Parenthood after a series of legal challenges.
The Trump administration is going to restore funding to Planned Parenthood, and conservatives are not happy.
Right-wing media outlet The Daily Wire reported Tuesday that the White House will continue Biden-era grants to the family planning organization for another year, but end them after that.
“The administration has issued the fifth and final year of Title X grants that were locked in place during the Biden presidency,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the outlet. “The administration faced significant legal challenges in stopping any of these dollars from going out.”
Planned Parenthood has long been targeted by the right for its abortion and contraception services, even though it provides many other vital health programs, and the Trump administration’s decision immediately drew a backlash.
“This is an inexplicable slap in the face to the pro-life GOP base,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA Pro-Life America, told The Daily Wire. “Three out of 4 GOP base voters support defunding Planned Parenthood. One third of those voters say they’d be less enthusiastic about voting this November if the GOP abandons pro-life policies.”
Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America (who graduated from college more than two decades ago), complained on X Monday night that she and other abortion opponents were told that the funding would continue because “the rules require it.”
“Let’s talk about that,” Hawkins posted. “If we are going to claim we must follow ‘the rules’ to fund abortion vendors, then we should also enforce the law that prohibits mailing Chemical Abortion Pills. The Comstock Act is already federal law, and it makes it ILLEGAL to traffic dangerous abortion drugs by mail.
“The Trump Administration doesn’t get to ignore federal law when it comes to the predatory abortion industry and then reward the same industry with more taxpayer dollars!” Hawkins added.
The White House’s decision shouldn’t be mistaken as a friendly move toward reproductive rights. The Trump administration is in the midst of several court battles over its policies, and has appealed many losses to the Supreme Court.
Administration officials, who are staunchly anti-abortion, probably see one last year of Planned Parenthood funding as a small price to pay until they can ditch it altogether. In the meantime, though, it’s funny to see the president’s base fly into a rage even as he has successfully restricted abortion rights in many other ways.