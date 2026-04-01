Trump Booed at Kennedy Center Despite Effort to Remake It in His Image
Boos were still audible over applause from the audience.
Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were booed at the prestigious national theater the president has spent months running into the ground.
While attending the opening night of Chicago at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, Trump appeared to receive a mixed reaction from the audience.
One video posted by PatriotTakes on X showed Trump and Melania standing in the mezzanine at the Kennedy Center receiving some applause and some loud boos.
In a 31-second clip posted by Rapid Response 47, the boos are much less audible, until the last 10 seconds.
CNN reported that Trump received a “warm reception” compared to when he attended the opening show of Les Misérables in June, when he was protested by drag performers.
The Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese wrote on X that there had been two warring factions in the audience. “President Trump enters the Kennedy Center to loud cheers. Some boos, but the crowd drowned them out with more cheers,” she wrote.
Earlier this year, Trump announced that he planned to shutter the Kennedy Center for two years for “Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding.”
Many have speculated that the planned temporary closure is an attempt by Trump to save face after his takeover of the institution—including renaming it the “Trump-Kennedy Center”—led to a sharp decline in ticket sales and multiple artists canceling shows.