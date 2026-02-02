Skip Navigation
Finn Hartnett/
/

JFK’s Family Slams Trump’s Decision to Shut Down Kennedy Center

After a flurry of artists cancelled shows, President Trump announced he’d close the prestigious theater for two years.

Workers add Donald Trump’s name on the facade of the Kennedy Center while a blue tarp hangs over much of the building.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Workers add Donald Trump’s name on the facade of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., December 19, 2025.

Donald Trump’s botched takeover of the Kennedy Center is drawing criticism from America’s most prominent political family.

After a board of Trump loyalists voted to add Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center in December, the president announced on Sunday that the prestigious theater will shut down for two years for “Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding.”

The building will close on July 4 “in honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country,” Trump wrote.

That means that while the Kennedy Center served as America’s cultural center for over 50 years, the Trump–Kennedy Center will last a grand total of seven months before closing.

Many have speculated that the planned temporary closure is an attempt by Trump to save face after his decision to rename the building led to a sharp decline in ticket sales and multiple artists canceling shows.

After Trump’s announcement, Joe Kennedy III, a great-nephew of John F. Kennedy, wrote on social media: “While this trespass on the People’s will is painful, President Kennedy would remind us that it is not buildings that define the greatness of a nation. It is the actions of its people and its leaders. So, do not be distracted from what this Administration is actually trying to erase: our connection, our community, and our commitment to the rights of all.”

Maria Shriver, the daughter of JFK’s sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, mocked Trump in her own post, writing: “I’ve determined that due to this change in schedule, it’s best for me to close this center down and rebuild a new center that will bear my name, which will surely get everybody to stop talking about the fact that everybody’s canceling… right?”

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg similarly ripped into Trump. “Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself,” Schlossberg wrote. “He can change the name, shut the doors, and demolish the building. He can try to kill JFK. But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for.”

Unsurprisingly, one Kennedy has taken a different stance: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s secretary of health and human services.

RFK Jr. said he had “bigger fish to fry” when asked about Trump renaming the building in December. He has not commented on the president’s announcement that the building will be shut down for two years.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s DOJ Somehow Forgets to Redact Nude Photos in Epstein Files

The Justice Department redacted quite a bit in the Epstein files—but not nude photographs of young women (potentially teenagers).

Attorney General Pam Bondi leans over to speak with Donald Trump, placing a hand on his shoulder.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In its latest release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein, the Department of Justice included several unredacted nude photos of young women, some of whom may have been underage when the photos were taken.

The government is required by law to redact sensitive information and images in the Epstein files before releasing them, especially regarding anything that could identify victims. When The New York Times reviewed the latest files, however, they found 40 nude photographs of at least seven different people, with their faces visible.

The women in the photos could have been minors, as the Times could not confirm their identities or ages. Some appeared to have been taken at Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands, while others simply showed bedrooms and other private spaces. The publication initially notified the DOJ on Saturday of the images, flagging more of them on Sunday.

The images flagged by the Times have since been removed or redacted. A DOJ spokesperson said that the department was “working around the clock to address any victim concerns, additional redactions of personally identifiable information, as well as any files that require further redactions under the act, to include images of a sexual nature.”

“Once proper redactions have been made, any responsive documents will repopulate online,” the spokesperson said.

The Trump administration remembered to redact a picture of Donald Trump that appeared in a text message conversation between Epstein and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. But somehow, it neglected a particularly sensitive set of photos and directly violated the law that mandated the release of the Epstein files, half of which still have yet to be made public.

One of Epstein’s abuse victims, Annie Farmer, called the news of the unredacted images “extremely disturbing.”

“It’s hard to imagine a more egregious way of not protecting victims than having full nude images of them available for the world to download,” Farmer told the Times on Sunday.

Edith Olmsted/
/

“She’s Not OK”: Bombshell Report Details Nancy Mace’s Downward Spiral

The Republican representative reportedly made her staff buy her late-night alcohol and clean her Airbnb properties.

Representative Nancy Mace speaks to reporters in the Capitol
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace used to make her staffers go on late-night booze runs, clean her house, and boost her on forums discussing the “hottest women in Congress”—and that was all before things got really bad.

In a sweeping profile published Monday in New York magazine, multiple former staffers detailed Mace’s yearlong nosedive from being a MAGA darling to being the mad captain of her own failing gubernatorial bid.

Almost a year ago on the House floor, Mace declared she was going “scorched earth” on her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant, accusing him of assaulting her; filming her without her consent; and engaging in a conspiracy to drug, rape, and film other women. (In a shocking turn of events, Mace showcased what she described as her “naked silhouette” during the hearing.)

“She’s not okay,” one former staffer told New York magazine. “There’s nothing here I can point to and say, ‘Oh, this is normal.’”

“Looking at the floor speech and what went on there, it’s very clear that that was the breaking point to me,” the former staffer added. “Because you’ve now gone from standing up for people—whether rightfully, wrongfully, performative or not—you were on this mission, and now this is about you. The whole frame shifted, and she centered herself in it all. That’s when it became apparent to me that this is broken.”

A second staffer concluded that Mace had “deteriorated, and it sucks.”

Since that House speech, Mace launched a campaign to run for governor, mounted a humiliating temper tantrum at the airport, blew up her only chance at getting a crucial endorsement from Donald Trump by pushing to release the Epstein files, lost her campaign manager, and became the subject of a House Ethics Committee inquiry. A December poll found that support for Mace’s gubernatorial bid had taken a major hit, and she was floating somewhere around fourth place among other primary candidates.

As bad as things have gotten for Mace, things were never great for the people who work for her, and New York magazine was able to dig up plenty of new details.

Former staffers said Mace treated them like maids after she arrived in Congress in January 2021, ordering them to clean the multiple properties she was renting out on Airbnb, including her Washington townhouse. Ahead of election night in 2022, Mace instructed her staffers to spiff up her $3.9 million home in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, for a watch party, a former staffer with direct knowledge told New York magazine.

Mace also started dispatching staffers on late-night runs for alcohol to keep parties going at her home. “Look, when I worked for her, our poor scheduler was getting calls at two o’clock in the morning to come bring her bottles of tequila,” one former staffer told New York magazine.

Members of Congress are explicitly barred from instructing their staffers to run personal errands, and they are not permitted to purchase alcohol for their boss’s personal consumption.

One staffer alleged Mace’s excessive drinking and marijuana use became an issue. They recalled an incident in 2022 when Mace wanted to fire an aide for “doxxing” her because the aide told reporters she was out of the country, even though Mace had already announced her trip to a group of supporters just days before.

“She would definitely do it excessively,” the staffer said of the congresswoman’s drinking and marijuana usage. “And again, not to say that most members don’t or most staff don’t, but it got to the point where it was an issue.”

In response to questions, Cameron Morabito, Mace’s director of operations, hit back at suggestions of wrongdoing. “These allegations are so ridiculous they don’t even merit a response,” Morabito said. “I hope she sues you for every dime you got paid to write this defamatory bullshit.”

Mace also allegedly instructed a staffer to boost her standing on Reddit forums discussing the “hottest women in Congress.” She was “very adamant” about getting the staffer to upvote any posts about Mace and her attractiveness, one former staffer told New York magazine.

“We were scared of her,” one of the former aides told New York magazine. “She would make staffers cry. She would threaten to fire them, take their money away, not give them raises, not to give them days off, religious days.”

“The closer you get to her, the harder she messes up your brain,” said another former staffer. “It’s a classic story of ‘never meet your heroes.’”

One person close to Mace compared the congresswoman to how Bill Maher once described Trump: that she was not a crazy person but played one on TV. “We’ve moved past that now,” the person said. “Something’s broken. The motherboard’s fried. We’re short-circuiting somewhere.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Forced to Admit He Drove Kennedy Center Into the Ground

Donald Trump is shutting the performing arts venue down after multiple artists canceled on him.

The Kennedy Center building
Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Donald Trump has decided to close the Kennedy Center entirely.

Starting in July, for the next two years, the performing arts space will undergo “construction, revitalization, and complete rebuilding,” according to a Trump Truth Social post Sunday evening.

The decision follows a year of canceled performances by a litany of artists who oppose the Trump administration’s agenda, Trump’s ousting of the center’s Democratic board members, and the center’s recent, potentially illegal name change.

Trump claimed that he deemed the decision necessary after a “year review” of the center, suggesting that he had anticipated an overhaul of the historically apolitical arts space as soon as he returned to high office.

“Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before,” Trump wrote.

The center will shutter for the project on July 4, “in honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country.”

“Financing is completed, and fully in place!” Trump continued. “This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before.”

Long before Trump’s meddling, the Kennedy Center was widely considered a premier, world-class arts institution. But since the White House became directly involved in its operations and programming, its normally star-studded lineup has fallen apart.

In December, the president suddenly decided to rename the venerated cultural institution “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” in a flagrant rejection of the laws that created the center in the first place.

Kennedy’s family was quick to rip the president apart for the half-baked idea Sunday.

“I’ve determined that due to this change in schedule, it’s best for me to close this center down and rebuild a new center that will bear my name, which will surely get everybody to stop talking about the fact that everybody’s cancelling … right?” mocked Maria Shriver, the thirty-fifth president’s niece, on X.

Kennedy’s grandson, Manhattan congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg, bit harder, arguing on X that Trump could try but would never succeed in killing Kennedy’s legacy.

“Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself. He can change the name, shut the doors, and demolish the building. He can try to kill JFK,” Schlossberg wrote online. “But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Justice Department Tries to Redact Trump’s Face in Epstein Files

The DOJ is trying to hide Trump’s appearances in the Epstein files.

A coffee table full of framed photos, including one of Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein.
Justice Department/Anadolu/Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump are seen in images released by the Justice Department as part of the Epstein files, on December 20, 2025.

The Department of Justice made a lame attempt to cover up Donald Trump’s face in a photo in the latest trove of Jeffery Epstein files.

The photo appears to be of Trump making a speech at an event. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon sent it in a text message to Epstein in 2019. In it, a small portion of Trump’s head, including his ear, are still visible next to a black box covering the rest of his face.

Bannon texts with Jeffrey Epstein

Why attempt to cover up this photo? On its own, it doesn’t incriminate Trump in any of Epstein’s crimes, and previous file releases have already established that Bannon and Epstein had a long correspondence. It seems as though it was an attempt to conceal Trump, although he is still identifiable underneath the black box. The rest of the files contain multiple references to Trump, his Mar-a-Lago estate, and his family members. They also contain interviews with Epstein’s victims, some of whom refer to the president.

The government has only released half of its total Epstein records, despite being required by law to release all unclassified files by six weeks ago. Trump continues to deny a close relationship with the convicted sex trafficker, despite mountains of evidence that one existed. It seems that the DOJ and Attorney General Pam Bondi are assisting the president in trying to minimize the obvious.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Is Tulsi Gabbard Stalling a Giant Whistleblower Complaint Against Her?

The complaint reportedly involves information so highly classified that the issue has been stalled for eight months while Gabbard’s organization determines how to share the complaint with Congress.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sits at a table and turns pages in a binder
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A whistleblower’s lawyer accused Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard of burying their client’s complaint about her, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

In a letter sent to Gabbard’s office in November, attorney Andrew Bakaj accused the director of preventing a complaint detailing her wrongdoing from reaching lawmakers. The complaint, which was originally filed with the intelligence community’s inspector general in May, is so highly classified that Bakaj himself has not been able to review it.

Typically, an employee is able to share a complaint alleging wrongdoing directly with lawmakers, as long as the director of national intelligence instructs them on how to securely transmit it. But months after the complaint was originally filed, it reportedly remains locked away in a safe, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal.

“From my experience, it is confounding for [Gabbard’s office] to take weeks—let alone eight months—to transmit a disclosure to Congress,” said Bakaj in a statement.

In addition to accusing Gabbard of wrongdoing, the complaint reportedly implicates “an office within a different federal agency” and raises potential claims of executive privilege, officials told the Journal. One official warned that disclosure of the complaint could cause “grave damage to national security.”

The intelligence community’s inspector general determined that the specific allegations against Gabbard weren’t credible, but it could not make a determination about the other claims, according to a representative for the federal watchdog. Bakaj said he was never informed that any determination was reached.

Last week, Gabbard was spotted lurking around a federal raid at the Fulton County, Georgia, election office. Having been completely sidelined from the typical responsibilities of the director of national intelligence, Gabbard has apparently spent months leading an investigation into President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Loses His Mind After Everyone at the Grammys Trashes Him

Donald Trump took particular issue with host Trevor Noah’s Epstein-related joke.

Trevor Noah speaks while hosting the Grammys
Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Donald Trump threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah for daring to mention his long-standing connection with child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Practically everyone at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards jabbed and sneered at the president and his administration, but the South African celebrity was the man who really got his goat, inspiring Trump to post a legal threat to Truth Social.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” Trump wrote at 1:01 a.m. Monday.

“CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” he said, referring to the music institution’s 2024 contract to move its award ceremony to ABC for the next decade, ending a 53-year run at CBS.

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” Trump continued. “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” he said. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Hours earlier, while setting up the nominees for the “Song of the Year” category, Noah quipped that the highly coveted prize was nearly as desired by artists as Greenland is by Trump—for a very particular reason.

“Song of the Year—that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton,” Noah told the crowd.

Trump has long relied on the legal system and lawsuits in order to settle his problems, using the incredible financial heft of his real estate empire or other investments to smother his opposition.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Was in Contact With Epstein Long After Saying He’d Cut Him Off

Newly released emails show Jeffrey Epstein was still talking to Donald Trump and Howard Lutnick, despite the two men saying they’d ended their relationship with the financier.

A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands stands in front of the Capitol
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump and his allies stayed connected to Jeffrey Epstein well after they claimed they had stopped communicating.

The president has long asserted that his close friendship with the child sex trafficker ended after the duo had a falling out over real estate in Palm Beach, ultimately nixing contact altogether after 2006, when a grand jury indicted Epstein on state charges related to prostitution. That same year, Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago (though Epstein publicly denied the finale of his membership at the time).

But documents published Friday amid the Justice Department’s larger rollout of another tranche of the Epstein files indicate that Trump’s narrative is far from the entire story.

An email out of the trove, issued by Epstein to an individual named William Riley, revealed that the sex trafficker was planning to call Trump as late as 2011.

“Before I call Trump, with regard vrginina ,, are there any other alternatives,” Epstein wrote on April 18, 2011.

It is not clear who Riley is, though a decorated Iraq War veteran known as William Sascha Riley was identified in November as another one of Epstein’s victims by Substack writer Lisa Noelle Voldeng. Riley claimed his adoptive father, William “Bill” Kyle Riley, worked as a pilot for Epstein and trafficked him to the global predator.

As it turns out, Trump’s friends had similarly malleable principles. In an interview with the New York Post podcast in October, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick recalled an instance in 2005 when Epstein—who was at the time his Upper East Side neighbor—invited him to tour his infamous East 71st Street townhouse.

“I say to him, ‘Massage table in the middle of your house? How often do you have a massage?’” Lutnick told the Post. “And he says, ‘Every day.’ And then he gets, like weirdly close to me, and he says, ‘And the right kind of massage.’”

“In the six to eight steps it takes to get from his house to my house, my wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again,” he added.

But seven years after that visit, Lutnick was reaching out to Epstein to coordinate a family trip to the financier’s “pedophile island.”

“Hi Jeff, we are landing in St. Thomas early Saturday afternoon and planning to head over to St. Bart’s/Anguilla on Monday at some point. Where are you located (what is exact location for my captain)? Does Sunday evening for dinner sound good?” Lutnick wrote to Epstein in 2012, according to an email made public by the DOJ Friday.

Lutnick then mentioned he was traveling alongside another couple, and that both couples had four children each, before listing out the specific ages of all the children who would be traveling to the island with them.

Five years later, Epstein was donating to a charity of Lutnick’s choice, according to a 2017 email between Epstein and Lutnick’s associate.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Pick for Fed Chair Pops Up in Latest Epstein Files

Kevin Warsh was found in the Justice Department’s newest batch of files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Kevin Warsh wearing sunglasses
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, appeared in the government’s Friday release of additional Jeffrey Epstein tiles.

Warsh’s name appears to be on an emailed list of guests to “St. Barth’s Christmas 2010,” among others such as Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and disgraced director Brett Ratner. Warsh also appears on a list of people attending a dinner hosted by British aristocrat William Astor.

screenshot of emails
21. reacted / Kevin Warsh a. House near Isle de dFrance 22. redacted Ben Lambert 23. Raymond McGuire 24. Ghislaine Maxwell a. Staying on Billy Kotick's boat

The news comes the same day that Trump picked Warsh for the Fed, an unexpectedly conventional pick considering how desperate Trump is to sharply lower interest rates. Warsh has a history of being cautious on inflation, but has signaled a willingness for lower rates in the past few months.

Warsh has always been involved in monetary policy, having been appointed to the Fed in 2006. But his inclusion in the Epstein files is actually not surprising, considering that his wife is billionaire heiress Jane Lauder, granddaughter of Estée Lauder and daughter of Republican donor Ronald Lauder. That puts him in the same wealthy circles that Epstein himself operated in.

Still, it’s unfortunate that this would happen on the same day that he was picked for the Fed. Before Friday’s release, Warsh’s biggest controversy was his connection to Ronald Lauder, who reportedly inspired Trump’s interest in Greenland during his first term in office. Lauder has purchased commercial interests on the island.

Now Warsh may have to answer questions about how well he knows Epstein and what he was doing on St. Barts during Christmas 2010. Questions will also be raised as to whether Trump chose him because he, Epstein, and Warsh know each other from being in the same circles.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Epstein Files Expose His Friendship With Steve Bannon and Elon Musk

Remember when Musk said that Trump would appear in the Epstein files? Well, there’s some bad news for him too in the latest files.

Elon Musk talks to Steve Bannon while he holds a glass in his hands.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Elon Musk talks with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon at the beginning of a policy forum with President Donald Trump at the White House, on February 3, 2017.

A new batch of documents released by the Justice Department on Friday confirm that sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein had active—and seemingly close—relationships with Elon Musk and Steve Bannon.

One email shows Musk reaching out to Epstein in December 2013, mentioning that he would be staying around the British Virgin Islands and St. Barts, asking, “Is there a good time to visit?”

“I will send heli for you,” Epstein replied.

email screenshot

A large number of texts between Bannon and Musk also appeared in the files.

“Enormous number of Steve Bannon texts in these new batches of Epstein Files,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney wrote on X. “They had an obvious familiarity/comfort, joking with each other, mocking Trump, while discussing financial arrangements, the Mueller probe, We Build the Wall, geopolitics re Qatar, UAE, Russia, China, actual contacts with foreign leaders, and making constant arrangements to meet, talk and film an Epstein documentary.”

“Did he fold on the wall,” Epstein asked in one of his texts to Bannon, likely referring to President Trump.

“Yes,” Bannon replied. “But reserves the right to call a national emergency.”

“Sounds like my suggestion,” Epstein said—with a smiley-face emoji attached.

screenshot of text exchange

The new documents raise even more questions about Musk’s accusation last year that Trump is in the files, given that Musk appears in the files himself.

While Bannon and Epstein’s close friendship has been covered before, Musk’s connections are notable given his previous threats. Last June, before any files were released, Musk accused Trump of being mentioned by name in the Epstein files, claiming that the president’s alleged attachment to the predator was the real reason the files hadn’t been released in full. And in July, Musk simply posted, “Bannon is in the Epstein files.” Now it’s abundantly clear that he is too—and possibly had a much closer relationship with Epstein than was previously known.

Musk has yet to comment on the newly released files.

