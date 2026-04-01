Pete Hegseth’s Plan to Keep His Job Is a Literal Bombshell
Is the defense secretary worried?
A “trigger happy” Pete Hegseth has used the conflict in Iran to boost his own position in the Trump administration, CNN reported Tuesday.
After the Signalgate scandal, Hegseth found himself in the doghouse of Donald Trump’s Cabinet, spiraling about leaks and scrambling to justify missile strikes on foreign boats. But in recent weeks, the secretary has been able to reestablish himself by becoming the number one cheerleader for Trump’s plan to join Israel in launching a military campaign against Iran.
“Once the president made the decision, [Hegseth] was the no. 1 supporter of it, as he should be,” one senior White House official told CNN. “He’s still responsible for making sure it’s a success.”
Not only did Hegseth validate the president’s idea to strike, he also downplayed the risks of the conflict spiraling out of control, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Weeks later, and the world has watched as Iran has launched a barrage of retaliatory strikes that have shuttered the Strait of Hormuz and upended global trade.
Now Hegseth is the star of press briefings where he waxes poetic about the lethality of warfighters and the fate of the free world.
“He’s very trigger happy,” one source familiar with Hegseth’s current mindset told CNN. The defense secretary believes that “blowing shit up” is the best way for him to keep his job, the source added.
This sounds like a pretty good strategy for keeping up with a president obsessed with spectacle. Earlier this month, Trump suggested that Hegseth wants to keep the fighting going.
“You know, the only two people that were quite disappointed, I don’t want to say this, but I have to,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Pete and Gen. Razin’ Caine, I think this thing’s going to be settled very soon.’ They go, ‘Oh, that’s too bad, right?’ Pete didn’t want it to be settled.”
A White House source pushed back on the implication that Hegseth needed to be worried about his job. “The president is very pleased with him, and was before the Iran situation,” the source said.