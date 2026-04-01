Pete Hegseth’s Plan to Keep His Job Is a Literal Bombshell

On Truth Social late last month, Phillips wrote, “I know what I’ve experienced, I know Who I serve.” Replying to another detractor, Phillips posted, “I have no regrets for my words nor my faith in my Savior, Jesus Christ. The Bible has many examples of the power of God.” In still another post, Phillips cited a passage from the New Testament’s Book of Acts where the Holy Spirit “snatched” away the apostle Philip after a baptism on a road between Jerusalem and Gaza, and Philip is then described as showing up in the city of Azotus, miles away.

On a podcast in January 2025, Phillips said of the Waffle House experience, “I was with my boys one time, and I was telling them I was gonna go to Waffle House and get Waffle House. And I ended up at a Waffle House—this was in Georgia, and I end up at a Waffle House like 50 miles away from where I was.”

Phillips’s job at FEMA has a lot of responsibility, dealing with emergency aid, restoring infrastructure, search and rescue operations, and distributing disaster assistance amounting to billions of dollars. At least one high-ranking official at the agency has praised his efforts, calling him “FEMA’s best hope at this moment” when he was hired back in December.