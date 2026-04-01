Trump’s Economy Is Most Unpopular It’s Ever Been, Brutal Polls Show

“This is no April Fools’ joke, this is a disaster. All these numbers are a disaster for President Trump,” Enten said.

Trump’s disapproval rating on inflation had dropped to 72 percent, according to Enten’s poll, putting him on par with Presidents Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter, two other commanders-in-chief whose terms were marred by high inflation. At about the same point in their presidencies, Biden had a 68 percent disapproval rating on inflation, and Carter had a 68 percent disapproval rating overall.

“When you have Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter on the board, and you’re matching them or slightly exceeding them, you know it’s bad,” Enten said.