Trump’s Economy Is Most Unpopular It’s Ever Been, Brutal Polls Show
Donald Trump’s approval ratings somehow continue to drop.
Donald Trump’s approval rating on the economy has hit some horrendous—and historic—new lows.
Speaking on CNN’s The Odds Wednesday, chief data analyst Harry Enten reported damning numbers for the Trump administration’s handling of the economy.
“This is no April Fools’ joke, this is a disaster. All these numbers are a disaster for President Trump,” Enten said.
Trump’s disapproval rating on inflation had dropped to 72 percent, according to Enten’s poll, putting him on par with Presidents Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter, two other commanders-in-chief whose terms were marred by high inflation. At about the same point in their presidencies, Biden had a 68 percent disapproval rating on inflation, and Carter had a 68 percent disapproval rating overall.
“When you have Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter on the board, and you’re matching them or slightly exceeding them, you know it’s bad,” Enten said.
CNN News Central’s John Berman pointed out that inflation had been far higher under Biden and Carter.
That may matter a little less in Trump’s case, considering the fact that the president has repeatedly claimed to have “defeated” inflation entirely. Meanwhile, the economy in Trump’s first year back in office saw rising inflation, very little GDP growth, and practically no job growth.
More than two-thirds of Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of gas prices, as his reckless war in Iran has shuttered global energy trade through the Strait of Hormuz and sent gas prices skyrocketing to $4 per gallon within only a few weeks. Trump’s 76 percent disapproval rating dwarfed Biden’s highest all-time disapproval rating on gas prices, which was only 72 percent.
Trump’s disapproval rating on the economy was greater than the highest disapproval ratings for two-term presidents at about this time in their second terms. His disapproval rating on the economy was 69 percent, while George Bush was at 57 percent, and Barack Obama at 56 percent.
Enten called it: “The worst of all time at this point in term number two.”