Trump’s New Move to Target Antifa Alarms Counterterrorism Experts
President Trump is looking to suppress all resistance.
While the United States inflicts death on Iranian civilians and devastates Cubans with its oil blockade, President Trump is busy trying to classify antifa—a leaderless group that has become an umbrella term for any kind of anti-fascist resistance—as a counterterrorism threat.
Puck News reported Tuesday that the administration is pushing to add the group to the National Intelligence Priorities Framework, which the intelligence community has used to prioritize its targets—and determine who to spy on—since 9/11. That framework is traditionally made up of groups like Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and ISIS. Now a vague group that even law enforcement and counterterrorism “experts” have struggled to define may share equal status to them. “They’re putting antifa on the list and bumping them up in the queue in a way that doesn’t correspond to threats,” a national security official told Puck.
The vagueness seems to be the point. By painting this broad brush, they can cast anyone in their way—regardless of any kind of connection to “antifa”—as a literal domestic terrorist, opening the door to repression of the highest order.