CDC Forced to Pause Rabies Testing Thanks to RFK Jr.
Mass layoffs, hiring freezes, and resignations thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s agenda have shut down the crucial testing program.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it had suspended diagnostic testing for a slew of viruses, including for rabies and a group of pox viruses that encompasses smallpox and mpox.
The CDC has provided diagnostic testing for decades, offering federal testing services for dozens of illnesses to state and local public health laboratories that are unable to do so independently.
The agency began a review of its offered tests in 2024, but the current climate at the CDC under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who has hacked away at staffing and deprioritized peer-reviewed medicine—has challenged staffers’ ability to provide such assistance.
“By July, the rabies team will be down to just one person with the clinical expertise to advise state and local officials, and the pox virus team will have none,” reported The New York Times.
Other tests were discontinued entirely by the CDC as of Wednesday morning. That included testing for the parasite that causes leishmaniasis, immune response testing for measles, antibody testing for Epstein-Barr Virus (a herpesvirus known to cause cancer), and respiratory panels for SARS-2 and influenza types A and B, among others.
Public health experts expressed concern over the dwindling testing resources, especially on the cusp of major events that would bring millions of people—and foreign illnesses—to the U.S., such as the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
“In relative peacetime of no major outbreaks, no major pandemics, it’ll be fine,” Jill Taylor, the former director of the Wadsworth Center, New York state’s public health laboratory, told the Times. But “if we have an emergency all of a sudden, God help us,” she added.
Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, told the newspaper that the CDC expects some of the listed tests to become available again in the coming weeks, though he did not specify which tests would resume.
“In the meantime,” Nixon told the Times, “CDC stands ready to support our state and local partners to access the public health testing they need.”
Kennedy has almost single-handedly transformed HHS over the last year, replacing independent medical experts on the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel with a hodgepodge of vaccine skeptics. He also overhauled the child vaccination schedule without notifying his staffers, a decision that could potentially affect vaccine access and insurance coverage for millions of American families in the coming years.
He is running DHS with practically zero relevant experience. He has not worked in medicine, public health, or the government—rather, he is guided only by a pocketful of conspiracies that America’s foremost health experts have already thoroughly debunked, and his off-the-wall notions about health have thus far proved disastrous for the agency.
As a result, Americans have unilaterally lost confidence in the nation’s public health agencies since Kennedy took over, according to a survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania published last month.