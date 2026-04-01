Want to Be a White House Intern? Be Ready to Answer These Questions.
The internship, clearly geared to make more Trump stooges, is unpaid.
As the U.S. job market continues to crumble, Donald Trump’s White House is looking to hire a new batch of sycophant interns—but won’t pay them for their devotion or their time.
The White House Internship Program offers young Americans full of vim and vigor a full-time, 10- to 12-week stint working in person for one of the many offices of the White House. One need only glance at the application’s short-answer questions to get a sense of exactly who the White House is hoping to enlist.
“Describe how President Trump’s vision for the country has influenced your decision to apply to the White House Internship Program,” read one prompt.
“In your view, which current Cabinet Secretary do you most admire and believe best demonstrates effective leadership?” asked another.
Should one select the labor secretary accused of using government funds for a birthday party and having an alleged affair with her security guard, or the trigger-happy Christian nationalist waging Trump’s reckless war in Iran? Maybe one could choose the secretary of state who wants to take over Cuba in clown shoes? How about the hapless secretary of transportation, or the clueless director of intelligence? There are just too many great options! How will one ever decide?
Notably, the posting for the White House’s internship program made no mention of payment or a stipend, while during President Joe Biden’s administration, White House interns were paid a stipend of $750 per week. A June 2022 press release announcing the paid internships stated that unpaid federal internships had been a “barrier to hardworking and talented students and professionals.”
“This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House—and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government—reflect the diversity of America,” the press release said.
The White House’s apparent move back to unpaid internships is a pretty bad look considering the fact that Trump has laid waste to the U.S. job market and decimated the federal workforce. If these kids are looking for full-time jobs, they’ll probably have to look elsewhere.