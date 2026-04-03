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U.S. Intel Reports Debunk Trump’s Favorite Talking Point on Iran

Donald Trump has not destroyed nearly as much of Iran’s arsenal as he claims.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium while gripping the side with his right hand
Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Pentagon has been misleading Americans about the destruction of Iran’s military arsenal, casting doubt on Donald Trump’s timeline for ending the war. 

After five weeks of military bombardment from the United States and Israel, roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers and thousands of one-way attack drones are still intact, according to an exclusive CNN report Thursday. Some of these assets may be inaccessible to the Iranian military, having been buried by strikes. 

Speaking on March 19 about the destruction of Iran’s military capabilities, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pointed to the number of Iranian missile strikes, rather than the arsenal itself. He claimed that ballistic missile attacks against U.S. forces were “down 90 percent since the start of the conflict, same with one-way attack UAVS, think kamikaze drones.” 

While the number of strikes may have plunged, Iran’s arsenal has only been halved, according to U.S. intelligence sources.  

Still, while speaking to the nation Wednesday night, Trump emphasized the damage to Iran’s military arsenal. “Their ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed, and their weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces,” he said

“We’ve done all of it,” he continued. “Their navy is gone, their air force is gone, their missiles are just about used up or beaten.”  

One U.S. official who reviewed the intelligence cast doubt on the American military’s ability to resolve the conflict in only two or three weeks, as Trump suggested during his speech. 

“We can keep f**king them up, I don’t doubt it, but you’re out of your mind if you think this will be done in two weeks,” the official said.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell dismissed CNN’s reporting as “completely wrong.”

“The United States military has delivered a crippling series of blows to the Iranian regime,” Parnell said. “We are far ahead of schedule on accomplishing our military objectives: Destroy Iran’s missile arsenal, annihilate their navy, destroy their terrorist proxies, and ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Israeli intelligence estimated that the number of remaining Iranian missiles was closer to 20 or 25 percent of the original arsenal, not including launchers that were inaccessible.

It’s worth noting that this is where Iran’s arsenal stands weeks after Trump announced that the war in Iran was already won. 

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“He’s Very Angry”: Trump Gets Ready to Purge Even More Advisers

Pam Bondi may have just been the tip of the iceberg.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone
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A massive overhaul is in the cards among the higher echelons of the Trump administration.

Donald Trump is “very angry” with his Cabinet thus far and is considering “moving” several officials, according to an administration official who spoke with Politico.

Others are at risk of being axed from their jobs entirely. Some of the people that Trump has expressed frustration with include Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, both of whom could lose their jobs “imminently,” according to three people “with knowledge” of the president’s thinking, who confirmed the rumors to Politico.

No final decisions have yet been made about Lutnick or Chavez-DeRemer, and it is not clear who would replace them. Publicly, the White House stressed its faith in Trump’s appointees, writing in a statement that ​​both Lutnick and Chavez-DeRemer are “doing a great job standing up for American workers, and they continue to have President Trump’s full support.”

But officials circling the White House have very different opinions when they’re allowed to speak candidly. One senior administration official told Politico that Lutnick is on “thin ice,” though they noted that Trump has considered firing him before and backed off. Pink-slipping Lutnick would give Trump the ability to say, “I’m making changes on the economy,” according to one official—a message that could be enormously valuable to Republicans ahead of a particularly contentious midterm season.

Trump dismissed his attorney general, Pam Bondi, on Thursday, thrusting her out of government and into the private sector. Her dismissal was reportedly supposed to occur Friday but was rushed due to rampant speculation about her replacement that consumed Washington Wednesday night.

An unidentified senior administration source who spoke with The Daily Mail Thursday claimed that Bondi begged Trump to reconsider, pleading to give her more time in the role, but Trump was adamant about her departure. Among the speculated reasons for her sudden exit include her handling of the Epstein files—which remains the president’s most resilient and egregious scandal—and the president’s apparent belief that Bondi tipped off California Representative Eric Swalwell to an FBI smear campaign. Swalwell has denied Bondi gave him any information.

But Bondi’s firing could be the tip of the iceberg. Trump has reportedly also surveyed his advisers about ousting Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who recently irritated Trump by shielding a former deputy who disagreed with the president’s war with Iran.

Another senior official told Politico that the high-level reorg is focused on members of his administration who he believes have either “underperformed or who have generated too much negative attention.”

Trump axed Kristi Noem from her position atop the Department of Homeland Security last month immediately following a string of abysmal appearances before Congress. Her position atop the Trump administration had become increasingly tenuous in recent months due to a series of scandals, though most notably after ICE agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, marring Trump’s immigration agenda—a chief MAGA priority—in the process.

Who else might be on Trump’s chopping block:
Trump Is Considering Axing Two of His Most Loyal Stooges
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Jobs Report Hit With Seriously Brutal Revision

The March jobs report doesn’t seem too bad—until you take a closer look at the revision.

Recruiters speak to jobseekers during a job fair
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Recruiters speak to job-seekers during a job fair in New Jersey, on March 17.

For what was meant to be the Golden Age of America, it’s sure looking like a recession could be on the cards.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report Friday found the U.S. added 178,000 jobs in March, surpassing expectations. But hidden in that good news was something else: The job losses in February were far worse than previously reported. Initially reported as a loss of 92,000 jobs, the labor market actually lost a total of 133,000 jobs that month.

This update means that February represented the largest U.S. job loss since December 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The labor market has been consistently brutal since Trump took office in January 2025. Yearly job growth was the worst it had been outside of a recession since 2003.

“March was somewhat encouraging, but it’s been a rocky year for the labor market with almost no hiring since last April,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told CNBC. “The March data will keep the Federal Reserve on hold, but no one is declaring victory yet. It’s likely to be a tough spring for job-seekers.”

The rough months come while Trump spends millions in taxpayer money on a golden ballroom for himself and his cronies (not to mention billions on his unpopular and unauthorized Iran war). Some Jay Gatsby parallels spring to mind—although at least Gatsby’s lavish spending was guided by unrequited love and a desire to fit in. Trump’s is more just because he’s a senile egoist.

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Iran Shoots Down U.S. Fighter Jet, Tells People to Hunt Missing Pilot

Iran says it has shot down a U.S. fighter jet. The Trump administration isn’t commenting.

A U.S. Air Force F-15 jet
Erik Marmor/Getty Images
A U.S. Air Force F-15 jet

A U.S. fighter jet was reportedly shot down by Iran on Friday. Iran is offering a “precious prize” to anyone who captures the pilot alive.

Iranian state media reported, and U.S. officials have anonymously confirmed to various outlets, that an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran. If confirmed by the U.S. military, this would be the first time Iran shot down a fighter jet over the country since the war began five weeks ago.

The Trump administration has thus far refused to publicly comment on the news.

There are conflicting reports as to whether the pilot of the jet was able to successfully eject before the crash. But just in case they did, Iranian state media is encouraging anyone who can to hunt them down.

“If you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police, you will receive a precious prize,” an anchor said.

This is yet another nightmare scenario on the thirty-fifth day of a war that Trump has been declaring over for weeks. The image of Iran civilians going after a downed U.S. pilot does not align with the rhetoric of Iran being subdued and defeated like Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth have been saying. And while Iran has claimed to have shot U.S. planes down before, it has not gone on live TV to invoke a manhunt for a U.S. soldier.

X screenshot OSINTdefender @sentdefender A McDonnell-Douglas ACES II (Advanced Concept Ejection Seat) from a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle has been found by residents in Southern Iran, the whereabouts or status of the pilot and weapons officer is currently unknown, with unconfirmed reports that one or both of the crewmembers have been captured by members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). (photo)
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Pete Hegseth Risks Military Readiness for Dumbest Reason

The Defense secretary is blocking promotions across the military in the middle of a war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures and speaks at a podium
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s rampant racism and sexism extend further than we previously knew.

Hegseth has made efforts to block or delay the promotion of more than one dozen female and Black officers across the Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Marines, according to nine U.S. officials familiar with the process who spoke with NBC News.

“There is not a single service that has been immune to this level of involvement by Hegseth,” one of the U.S. officials told NBC News.

These leaks come just hours after Hegseth removed General Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, in the midst of Donald Trump’s reckless war in Iran. George had recently asked to meet Hegseth to discuss his decision to thwart promotions for female and Black service members, but Hegseth refused, two of the U.S. officials told NBC News. Clearly, military officials aren’t pleased with Hegseth’s decisions.

The apparent reasons to block these promotions varied but seemed to have nothing to do with conduct—more with the identities of the officers and what they represented to Hegseth.

Two officials told NBC News that the officers whose advancement were blocked had been supportive of mask mandates or were Black or female, and therefore attached to the DEI programs Hegseth has spent months railing against. Another officer was denied a promotion due to their affiliation with former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, the officials said.

Hegseth blocked the promotions of three Marines, including two women and one Black man. He held up a list of naval officers who’d been selected to become one-star admirals, sparking concern that some could be removed over race or gender. In the Air Force, female officers and members of racial minority groups were pulled off a list for promotion, among others.

Hegseth’s moves could also prove dangerous, considering the U.S. is in the middle of a war. Preventing senior officers from taking over their new posts could hurt military readiness.

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Pam Bondi’s Replacement Reveals He’s Worse on Epstein Than She Was

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is ready to wash his hands of the whole debacle.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche leans forward and smirks
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The man tapped to fill Pam Bondi’s shoes isn’t any better at handling the Epstein files than she was.

Hours after Donald Trump named him as Bondi’s temporary successor on Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche took to Fox News, weaving a bold-faced lie about the celebrity pedophile investigation to the network’s conservative audience.

“The Department of Justice has now released all the files with respect to the Epstein saga,” Blanche said. “[Former] Attorney General Bondi and I appeared in front of Congress voluntarily a couple weeks ago to answer any questions they had. We have made every single congressman—senator—available to come and see any document, redacted or unredacted, that they want.

“To the extent the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward,” Blanche added.

But the notion that the DOJ has released everything it has on the Epstein files just isn’t true.

The agency has released roughly 3.5 million pages of evidence related to Epstein’s crimes, but according to a memo from Blanche’s former office in January, the DOJ’s “collection efforts resulted in more than 6 million pages being identified.” That would suggest the agency has only released about half of the evidence that DOJ employees had already determined to be related to the case.

Failing to provide all of the documentation related to the Epstein files is in violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress and signed by Trump into law in November.

Lawmakers were quick to call out the discrepancy in Blanche’s numbers, indicating that the Epstein files are likely to be just as big an issue for the new DOJ chief as for his predecessor.

“This is a lie. About 50 percent of the files have been released and per our subpoena it’s illegal to withhold them,” wrote California Representative Robert Garcia on X, responding to a clip of the interview. “Blanche may think it’s over, but we are just getting started.”

At least one Republican similarly put Blanche to task, reminding the new DOJ head of the looming release deadline.

“Congratulations AG Blanche,” posted Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie. “Now you have 30 days to release the rest of the files before becoming criminally liable for failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.”

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Trump Tells Congress How He Plans to Give Military Largest Budget Ever

President Trump has asked Congress for the largest military budget in modern history.

President Donald Trump speaking in the White House
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President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House, on April 1.

President Trump is seeking the largest military budget in this country’s modern history for 2027, even as a multitude of domestic issues—from health care to housing, to the general cost of living—continue to persist.

The White House on Friday requested $1.5 trillion from Congress, which would amount to a 40 percent increase from what the Pentagon spent this fiscal year. The budget would come at the expense of the social safety net, with the administration estimating at least $73 billion in cuts across domestic programs. This comes just days after Trump told his supporters at a private lunch that “it’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things.”

The White House’s budget fact sheets state its intention to “cut woke programs” like the Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Justice Program, the Community Services Block Grants meant to address poverty, and the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which supports banks and lenders in underserved parts of the country. The Trump administration claims such programs have been “hijacked by radicals” and “advance critical race theory.”

Trump is asking for a trillion-dollar check for death and destruction while actively shutting down programs that help Americans of all backgrounds, all while so many people can’t afford to buy a home, pay off their student loans, or even break a leg.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Threatens More War Crimes After Double-Tap on Iran Bridge

Donald Trump bragged about destroying a highway bridge near Tehran.

The B1 bridge outside Tehran, Iran, after the U.S. military struck it twice
ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images
The destroyed B1 bridge outside Tehran

President Donald Trump is bragging about committing war crimes in Iran—and promising to commit even more.

The U.S. military executed a double-tap strike on a highway bridge outside of Tehran, according to a U.S. official who spoke anonymously to The New York Times Thursday.

The two strikes reportedly struck the bridge roughly an hour apart, with the second arriving while emergency responders, who are considered protected civilians, were assisting the wounded.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday night, the U.S. president appeared to celebrate that strike and promise more destruction like it.

“Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!” Trump wrote.

The military official claimed the strike site was a planned military supply route for Iran’s missile and drone forces, but Iran’s deputy governor of Alborz Province, Ghodratollah Seif, flatly denied that characterization, according to the Times.

Seif said that there was “absolutely no military activity” on the bridge. The dead and wounded reportedly included civilians who had been picnicking in a nearby park for the final day of the Persian New Year.

A former State Department lawyer told the Times that the bridge appeared to have been “targeted not to provide any military advantage but in the hopes of coercing Tehran and generating content.”

Of course, extensive destruction not justified by a military necessity is a war crime, and these wouldn’t be the first the U.S. military has committed in Trump’s reckless war.

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It Sure Seems Like Pam Bondi Isn’t Escaping That Epstein Subpoena

If Republicans’ reactions to her firing are anything to go by, Bondi will still be forced to testify before Congress.

Attorney General Pam Bondi
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Now-former Attorney General Pam Bondi

Despite being fired by President Trump on Thursday, outgoing Attorney General Pam Bondi may still have to respond to a congressional subpoena and testify under oath in two weeks.

Last month, five Republicans joined every single Democrat on the House Oversight Committee to vote to subpoena Bondi, and on Thursday, Democrats and even Republicans on the committee said that they still expected Bondi to show up and answer questions about her handling of the government’s release of files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee,” ranking member Robert Garcia posted on X, along with a statement on behalf of the committee’s Democrats. “They are wrong—and we look forward to hearing from her under oath.”

X Oversight Dems @OversightDems Statement from Ranking Member @RepRobertGarcia on Pam Bondi's recent firing.

Republicans didn’t hold back, either.

“My subpoena still stands,” Republican Representative Nancy Mace posted. “When the Oversight Committee moved to subpoena Bondi, I did it by name, not by or not as the sitting Attorney General of the U.S. RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES.”

Representative Lauren Boebert, also a Republican member of the committee, made a joke about Bondi’s infamous comments about stock market gains in response to questions about Epstein during a congressional hearing in February.

“DOW fell below 50,000?” Boebert posted on X, suggesting she has little sympathy for Bondi and may also still support the subpoena.

Republican Representative and Oversight Chair James Comer isn’t being so forthcoming, though. In a statement, a committee spokesperson said, “Since Pam Bondi is no longer Attorney General, Chairman Comer will speak with Republican members and the Department of Justice about the status of the deposition subpoena and confer on next steps.”

Will Trump and his fellow Republicans stop Bondi from testifying? While the president was clearly dissatisfied with Bondi’s performance (and her firing may have had to do with more than just Epstein), he may try to keep her quiet because of how much she knows about him.

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Pete Hegseth Ousts Top General in Middle of Iran War

The defense secretary has fired another senior military officer—this time, in the middle of a growing war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a podium.
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired the highest-ranking Army officer in the country in the middle of the U.S. war on Iran.

On Thursday, CBS News reported that Hegseth had asked Gen. Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, to step down and retire. The Biden appointee’s term was set to end in 2027; Army chiefs of staff typically serve four-year terms. George joins more than a dozen high-ranking military officers who have been fired since Hegseth and his ultra-hawkish ideology took over at the Pentagon.

According to CBS, the Pentagon wanted someone who’d do a better job of listening to Hegseth and President Trump and their vision for the Army. “We are grateful for his service, but it was time for a leadership change in the Army,” an official said. The move comes at a crucial moment, as the U.S.-Israeli joint war in Iran grows more serious. On Thursday, Trump and Hegseth promised to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age.”

X screenshot Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth Back to the Stone Age.
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