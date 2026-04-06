Trump Crashes Out at Supreme Court, Orders Them to Watch Fox News Show
President Trump had a middle-of-the-night meltdown over the Supreme Court.
President Trump thinks that watching The Mark Levin Show on Fox News will somehow make the Supreme Court finally understand his nonsensical arguments against birthright citizenship.
“It’s too bad that the Supreme Court can’t watch and study the Mark Levin Show tonight on the Birthright Citizenship Scam. If they saw it they would never allow that money making HOAX to continue. THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at nearly 1 a.m. on Monday morning. “They failed miserably on Tariffs, needlessly costing the USA Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in potential rebates for the benefit haters and scammers. Why??? Don’t do it again! The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care.”
An episode of Levin’s ramblings seems unlikely to save Trump, or convince the court to rip citizenship from millions of people born on American soil. In oral arguments last week, nearly all of the justices—even the ones Trump appointed— expressed dismay, confusion, and frustration at the very notion of Trump’s challenge to birthright citizenship, one of the most basic tenets of American life.