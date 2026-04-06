Trump Crashes Out at Supreme Court, Orders Them to Watch Fox News Show

President Trump thinks that watching The Mark Levin Show on Fox News will somehow make the Supreme Court finally understand his nonsensical arguments against birthright citizenship.

“It’s too bad that the Supreme Court can’t watch and study the Mark Levin Show tonight on the Birthright Citizenship Scam. If they saw it they would never allow that money making HOAX to continue. THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at nearly 1 a.m. on Monday morning. “They failed miserably on Tariffs, needlessly costing the USA Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in potential rebates for the benefit haters and scammers. Why??? Don’t do it again! The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care.”