The Justices Aren’t Buying Trump’s Attack on Birthright Citizenship

In the 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, the Supreme Court laid out the standard interpretation of the amendment. Federal officials had sought to prevent Wong Kim Ark, who was born in San Francisco to Chinese parents who had later returned to their home country, from entering the United States, under the Chinese Exclusion Act. Since his parents were under U.S. jurisdiction on U.S. soil when he was born, however, the justices concluded that Wong was a natural-born citizen and could not be denied reentry to his native country.

Trump’s order, by contrast, had argued for a much narrower interpretation of the citizenship clause. It claimed that the Fourteenth Amendment had merely meant to overturn Dred Scott v. Sandford and confirm the U.S. citizenship of formerly enslaved people during Reconstruction. While that was the amendment’s principal effect at the time, there is ample historical evidence that its drafters sought to lay down a more expansive rule of citizenship that would cover virtually anyone born on U.S. soil. At the time, the concept of “illegal immigration” also did not exist in federal law.

Trump administration officials later embraced a novel interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment that was invented by a handful of conservative legal scholars to justify Trump’s order. They claimed that “subject to the jurisdiction” does not actually mean what it says. Instead, they claimed, American citizenship hinges on one’s allegiance to the sovereign of their domicile at birth. This un-American vision would replace the inherent, autonomous citizenship that defines a liberal republican society with one akin to the reciprocal dependencies of medieval European feudalism.